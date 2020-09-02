ASU Basketball: Remy Martin Ranked as 4th Best Returning College Basketball Player

Remy Martin may not get the national recognition he deserves, but he has been the glue that holds the Sun Devils together the past couple of seasons.

Standing at only 6-feet tall, Martin's heart and relentless attitude allows him to play bigger than his diminutive frame. His teammates feed off his fiery personality during the most pressure-packed moments of a game.

After leading the team in points (19.1) and assists (3.1) in his junior season, Martin was recognized for his effort on the court. He placed second in the Pac-12 Player of the Year voting and was selected to first-team All-Pac-12.

A player with those credentials shouldn't be so easily overlooked. One NCAA basketball Insider who agrees is Andy Katz.

"I think one of the most undervalued players in the country," Katz said of Martin on the March Madness 365 podcast.

Katz recently ranked his top returning college basketball players for 2020. Martin came in at No. 4 on the list, behind Baylor guard Jared Butler at No. 3, Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu at No. 2 and Iowa guard Luka Garza No. 1.

"One of the better scorers obviously in the country and in the Pac-12. Can distribute the ball, makes money shots. With (Alonzo) Verge back at Arizona State and one of the best-recruiting classes in the country, this Arizona State team has a legitimate shot not just to win the Pac-12 but be a team that makes a deep run in the NCAA Tournament," Katz said on the podcast.

The potential for this ASU team is high. With Martin's veteran leadership and tenacious play, the Sun Devils look poised to have another winning season under coach Bobby Hurley.

With his return to school, Martin will look to capitalize on his senior season with dreams of playing in the NBA in the back of his mind. It wasn't a surprise when Martin decided to enter his name in the bucket of NBA hopefuls. But after testing the NBA waters, Martin elected to rescind his name and return to school for his senior season.

"As far as making sure I make the right decision and smartest decision, it kind of was already a safe spot for me to go, and Arizona State was somewhere I wanted to be," Martin said on March Madness 365 podcast. "And also to finish out my senior year at Arizona State, there was no other, really, choice that I had. So I'm happy to be back and hopefully, we have a season."

Before making it to the next level, Martin needs to improve his overall efficiency from the floor and three, showcasing his size doesn't stop him from getting to the rim and finishing over taller defenders, or stop him from getting his jump shot off.

When watching Martin, you see a little Russell Westbrook in him, which is a good and bad thing. He is fearless in attacking his opponents, but it also makes him seem chaotic at times.

Getting better at staying composed is crucial if Martin wants to be an NBA player. A few more ticks in the assist column wouldn't hurt either with all the incoming talent.

If he can improve on his weaknesses, he will be shooting up draft boards in 2021.

"My whole career, I've had different types of assignments I've had to overcome - coming off the bench, being a facilitator or even scoring. So honestly, whatever the team needs me to do, I'm willing to do. I think the people that have watched me over the years understand." Remy Martin said on the podcast.

Remy Martin will undoubtedly have to prove himself, but I wouldn't bet against a guy who went from Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year to first-team All-Pac-12.