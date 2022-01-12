Skip to main content

ASU Basketball Reschedules Two Pac-12 Games

Games against Utah and USC have now been rescheduled for the next two Mondays after previously being postponed due to COVID.

On Wednesday, the Arizona State Sun Devils announced previous games against Utah and USC have now found new dates after being postponed due to COVID, via a press release sent out by the school.

"The Arizona State men's basketball team takes on Colorado Saturday night (Jan. 15/ESPN2) at 8 p.m. in Tempe, but in addition to that two postponed games now have make-up dates, including an afternoon tip on Monday, Jan. 17.

Utah will visit Desert Financial Arena on Monday, Jan. 17, for a 2 p.m. tip-off on Pac-12 Network. The game was scheduled for Thursday (Jan. 13), but health and safety protocols in the Sun Devil program caused a pause.

In addition, ASU will play at USC on Monday, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. MT on ESPN2. The game was scheduled for Thurs., Dec. 30, before a COVID pause in the Trojan program forced the postponement."

The Sun Devils initially were set to have a one-week break between meetings with Colorado (Jan. 15) and Stanford (Jan. 22) before scheduling Utah on Monday.

ASU now also travels to USC just two days after facing Stanford on Saturday, Jan. 22 to create quite a daunting slate of games to finish the month of January. 

Jan. 24: at USC
Jan. 29: at Arizona
Feb. 3: USC
Feb. 5: UCLA

Arizona State has had six games this season either canceled or postponed, with all but one (Florida A&M was canceled due to a power outage) being postponed thanks to COVID. 

While the most recent set of games were moved due to COVID issues within ASU's program, it is encouraging that the game against Colorado this Saturday is still set to be played. 

Here's to hoping the Sun Devils are able to take the court sooner rather than later. 

