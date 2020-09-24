ASU Basketball: Rothstein Buying Sun Devil Freshman in 2020-2021

Jon Rothstein has been buying into the Sun Devil basketball program for years.

ASU fans are always happy to hear his latest take on ASU and what he thinks of the future.

They also never miss his routine "BOBBY ******* HURLEY" tweets after every win.

Yesterday, he released his "25 impact freshman for the 20-21 season" on his website, collegehoopstoday.com.

Four PAC-12 players were listed, and half were Sun Devils.

Josh Christopher and Marcus Bagley, two very highly-touted recruits who helped solidify an outstanding 2020 recruiting class for ASU, were listed. There was no particular order for the list; however, Rothstein had this to say about the two future "impact" players:

"Christopher's commitment to the Sun Devils was a transcendent moment for Arizona State's program. A five-star prospect, look for this California native to be part of a lethal perimeter next season in Tempe."

All facts here. Christopher choosing ASU over the likes of Michigan, UCLA, and USC was one of the best days in recent ASU hoops memory. Also, a supremely talented guard, he's the next guy in continuing the "Guard U" identity of ASU basketball.

As for Marcus Bagley, Rothstein again had great things to say:

"While Christopher is garnering a significant amount of attention around Arizona State's program, it would be foolish to forget about Bagley. The brother of NBA forward and former Duke star Marvin Bagley, Marcus Bagley, is an elite shooter that boasts tremendous efficiency on offense. Don't be shocked if he winds up as a starter for Bobby Hurley's squad in 20-21."

He's a solid starting option. Both of these players would be and will provide a huge boost to a roster that's returning quite a bit this year.

As long as there are no kinks in Christopher's development, there's a legit shot he goes to the NBA after just one year. That's the type of player Arizona State has in Christopher, and Bagley currently projects as a big-time NCAA player as well.

ASU should have good depth this year and a very talented backcourt with many impressive scorers on the roster.

They will be most likely ranked in the AP Preseason Poll for the first time since the 2008-2009 season.