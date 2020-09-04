Former Sun Devil Luguentz Dort shined on the big stage in game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Houston Rockets and James Harden Wednesday night. The Thunder might have lost, but their story is far from over. In fact, it's just starting, and the story of Lu Dort from an undrafted free agent, to inking a multi-year deal with the Thunder in June, to making history in game 7 is one for the storybooks.

As we all sat on the edge of our seat watching two former Devils duke it out on the hardwood, we couldn't help but be torn. The underdog Dort up against the 8-time NBA All-Star James Harden, if only both could win, but that's not how this works. The Rockets walked away victorious, but it was Dort that stole hearts all over the nation.

Inside The Thunder reporter, Erik Gee spoke with AllSunDevils about this special Thunder team, " it's a bittersweet day because ultimately this team wasn't really expected to do anything this year .. and then they go on this magical run, and you didn't want it to end, and it came to an end last night."

Even though it's over for the Thunder, the fans got a glimpse of what is to come next year from Dort, " Thunder fans have been begging for a two-guard. That is a two-way player that can give you both offense and defense. Lu has shown in spurts he can blow up on any given night."

According to Gee, the chemistry he saw this season between OKC is something you don't often get to witness, "you don't really see things like this in pro sports... I have never seen a team, college, or professional as tight-knit as these guys are."

The future is bright for OKC fans and the hope is alive.

As for ASU fans, they are excited to cheer on Dort and celebrate with him while he inspires everyone around him not to give up, chase their dreams, and don't stop working.