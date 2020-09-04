SI.com
AllSunDevils
HomeBasketballFootballWomen SportsNewsRecruiting
Search

ASU Basketball: Inside The Thunder reporter Erik Gee Talks Lu Dort

Sande Charles

Former Sun Devil Luguentz Dort shined on the big stage in game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Houston Rockets and James Harden Wednesday night. The Thunder might have lost, but their story is far from over. In fact, it's just starting, and the story of Lu Dort from an undrafted free agent, to inking a multi-year deal with the Thunder in June, to making history in game 7 is one for the storybooks.

As we all sat on the edge of our seat watching two former Devils duke it out on the hardwood, we couldn't help but be torn. The underdog Dort up against the 8-time NBA All-Star James Harden, if only both could win, but that's not how this works. The Rockets walked away victorious, but it was Dort that stole hearts all over the nation.

Inside The Thunder reporter, Erik Gee spoke with AllSunDevils about this special Thunder team, " it's a bittersweet day because ultimately this team wasn't really expected to do anything this year .. and then they go on this magical run, and you didn't want it to end, and it came to an end last night."

Even though it's over for the Thunder, the fans got a glimpse of what is to come next year from Dort, " Thunder fans have been begging for a two-guard. That is a two-way player that can give you both offense and defense. Lu has shown in spurts he can blow up on any given night."

According to Gee, the chemistry he saw this season between OKC is something you don't often get to witness, "you don't really see things like this in pro sports... I have never seen a team, college, or professional as tight-knit as these guys are." 

The future is bright for OKC fans and the hope is alive.

As for ASU fans, they are excited to cheer on Dort and celebrate with him while he inspires everyone around him not to give up, chase their dreams, and don't stop working. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASU Football: Best Case Player Comparisons for Aiyuk and Harry

Former Arizona State Devil player comps

Millard Thomas

ASU Basketball: Lu Dort Shines on the Big Stage

Former Arizona State Devil Lu Dort showed the world what grit and perseverance look like.

Donnie Druin

ASU Football: New Devil's OC Zak Hill Unintimidated by the Transition, Loves personnel

New offensive coordinator for Arizona State transitioning nicely in Tempe.

Evan Desai

by

Sande Charles

ASU Basketball: Rockets Defeat Thunder with Sun Devil on Sun Devil Crime

Former Arizona State Devil's Lu Dort and James Harden faced off in game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Sande Charles

ASU Football: AllSunDevils Fantasy Football Round Table

We here at AllSunDevils talk all things former Arizona State Devil's N'Keal Harry and Brandon Aiyuk fantasy football.

Sande Charles

ASU Football: 2022 Recruiting Pocket Guide Part One

Recruiting the Arizona State 2022 class has begun and here is a recap so far.

sjcihak

ASU Football: Fantasy Football Outlook- N’Keal Harry

Fantasy Football draft help breaking down former Arizona State Sun Devil N'Keal Harry

Donnie Druin

ASU Basketball: Remy Martin Ranked as 4th Best Returning College Basketball Player

NCAA insider ranked Arizona State's Remy Martin as 4th best returning player.

Millard Thomas

ASU Football: Herm Edwards Giving Players Chance to Register to Vote

Arizona State's Herm Edwards leading his athletes on and off the field

alexweiner

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Fantasy Football Outlook- 49ers Brandon Aiyuk

Where to project former Arizona State Devil Brandon Aiyuk in fantasy football

Donnie Druin