ASU Basketball: Sun Devils Land Second ’21 Commitment

Evan Desai

Arizona State snagged their second commitment of the 2020 recruiting class over the weekend in 6’8,” 220 lb (some have him listed both taller and heavier) power forward William Felton.

Felton hails from Raleigh, North Carolina, but is currently attending Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia.

For his previous three years in high school, he started every year at Millbrook High School in Raleigh. If he had finished there, he would be all over the top of the record books.

At this point, that doesn’t even matter much. Felton is committed.

An impressive offensive player, Felton had many offers, and two Power Five opportunities. He had offers from both ASU and Miami (FL).

Arizona State has more momentum coming into the 2020-2021 season than Miami. Miami has, however, recruited much better than ASU for this class so far.

ASU still has higher hopes and expectations for the future and caught the attention of Felton.

Bobby Hurley struggled to get this class going, but now has a couple of commitments from solid out-of-state players. The Sun Devil program still has lots of ground to cover after their slow start, as UCLA (despite slipping a bit recently) has a good class for 2021, and USC has an exceptional 2021 group right now.

The best way Arizona State can attract recruits to Tempe going forward would be by playing to their potential during the season. If ASU can live up to their potential of a top 15 team and use their outstanding 2020 recruits the way that they can, it could make a world of difference on the recruiting trail.

