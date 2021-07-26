ASU's Josh Christopher Ranks No. 31 in Composite NBA Mock Draft Ranking

The Arizona State product figures to be a borderline first-round pick on Thursday night.

It's NBA Draft week, and the rumor mill continues to churn at a frantic pace.

Whether it be the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal wanting to depart the Washington Wizards or the Houston Rockets planning a big move to get the No. 1 overall pick, some questions will indeed be answered on draft night.

If you're an Arizona State Sun Devils basketball fan, the only question on your mind is where Josh Christopher may fall.

A mock draft completed earlier this month by CBS Sports projects Christopher to be a late first-round selection, falling to the Philadelphia 76ers. A different mock draft completed by USA Today sees Christopher going in the early stages of the second round.

For Christopher, it will be a matter of teams believing in his skillset and athleticism that will separate him from first- to second-round territory.

Composite Ranking

Ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft, HoopsHype of USA Today released a composite big board mock draft composed of nearly 10 different sites and their respective rankings. Christopher is 31st-ranked player in those composite rankings, which would land him as the first pick in the second-round.

Christopher's role was described as a "fast-break finisher" by HoopsHype.

An updated CBS Sports mock draft completed over the weekend by Gary Parrish also sees Christopher land with the last pick of the first-round.

"The Jazz are at a point with their roster where they can afford to take a gamble on an intriguing prospect like Josh Christopher," said Parrish. "He's a guard with size who, in a limited number of games, showed a real ability to shot-create and score in ways that translate to the NBA."

Will Christopher sneak into the first-round? There appears to be a very real chance Arizona State sees its highest drafted prospect since James Harden was selected with the third overall pick in 2009.

NBA Draft Info

The 2021 NBA Draft is set to take place on Thursday, July 29 at 5 p.m. Arizona time. It will be held in Brooklyn, with both rounds televised on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+.

