ASU Reactions to UCLA Upset, Bill Walton and More

Reactions to UCLA Upset, Bill Walton and More

Boy, did the internet have a field day with Arizona State's upset victory over UCLA on Saturday night.

It finally happened. 

The Arizona State Sun Devils put together their best effort of the season at the right time in a 87-84 triple overtime thriller. 

ASU had been nearing upset potential nearly the entire season in games against ranked opponents despite going 0-4 against them this year prior to Saturday night. 

The Sun Devils scored a season-high 87 points in their first triple overtime game since a Dec. 20 meeting with Lehigh in 2014. 

For a considerably unlucky ASU squad that has battled injuries and COVID this season, perhaps this win can spark a new surge in the Sun Devils' hope to finish their campaign strong and make a run in the Pac-12 tournament. 

Some players took to social media to express their love and passion for ASU afterwards. 

Meanwhile, head coach Bobby Hurley was the talk of the town.

After the victory, students stormed the court at Desert Financial Arena for the first time in years. 

And, of course, fans shared their opinions following the huge victory. 

However, the star of the night was undoubtedly Bill Walton on ESPN's broadcast. 

It will be nearly impossible to top Monday's contest against Arizona, but there's no harm in trying. 

