Basketball: Pac-12 Expert Predicts ASU Center Enoch Boakye to Win Pac-12 Freshman of the Year

Arizona State's men's basketball season is set to begin on Dec. 1 date against the Washington State Cougars. After a disappointing 2020 campaign that saw the Sun Devils miss the NCAA tournament, all eyes are on head coach Bobby Hurley to right the ship this season.

Hurley's players will shoulder much of that responsibility, and with the talented Marcus Bagley returning to a talented team for a second season, there's no reason to believe the Sun Devils shouldn't be competitive in 2021. ASU's incoming freshmen class, ranking third in the Pac-12 behind only Colorado and Stanford, will also have a say. Freshman center Enoch Boakye, a five-star recruit from Ontario, Canada, hopes to lead the charge in Tempe.

Pac-12 expert Jon Wilner also expects Boakye to have a stellar first season at the collegiate level, projecting Boakye to be the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. Wilner offered these words on Boakye:

"The Pac-12’s incoming class isn’t up to the standard of recent editions. We’re not convinced Boakye is the top talent, but ASU’s roster shortcomings are such that he could very well have the greatest opportunity to thrive."

Boakye decommitted from Michigan State earlier this year prior to joining the Sun Devils, reclassifying from 2022 to 2021 after finding out his credits would transfer to ASU.

"Boakye will provide a physically imposing presence on both ends of the floor for the Sun Devils," said SI All-American. "He’s an elite athlete who plays above the rim with a wide array of low post moves and exceptional footwork."

If Boakye is anything close to how he is advertised, Arizona State may very well be in business for the 2021-2022 season.

