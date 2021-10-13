    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    BasketballFootballWomen SportsSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Basketball: Pac-12 Preseason Media Poll Revealed

    You might have to scroll down to find the Sun Devils.
    Author:

    On Wednesday, the Pac-12's Media Day for men's basketball tipped off in San Francisco, as college basketball season takes one step closer to beginning. 

    The first order of business? Assembling media votes for the preseason media poll, which resulted in the following:

    Pac-12 Preseason Media Poll

    1. UCLA (32 first-place votes) 

    2. Oregon (2) 

    3. USC 

    T-4: Arizona, Oregon State 

    6. Colorado 

    7. Arizona State 

    8. Washington State 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    9. Stanford 

    10. Utah 

    11. Washington 

    12. Cal

    UCLA appears to be strong favorites to again win the conference, although the program has not won the Pac-12 tournament since 2014. 

    The Sun Devils are seventh in the preseason polls, as not many media members are confident in head coach Bobby Hurley's squad following their absence from the NCAA tournament last season. 

    With core players such as Marcus Bagley (a preseason All-Conference selection), Luther Muhammad, Jalen Graham and highly-touted freshman Enoch Boakye on the roster, ASU is set to be potential contenders in the conference. 

    Boakye, a freshman center who reclassified from 2022 to 2021 following his de-commitment from Michigan State, is expected to counter ASU's typical strong backcourt with a physical presence in the paint. 

    “I dealt with Coach Hurley directly and we built a great relationship,” Boakye said to SI All-American. “The situation is just perfect for me, and they really had a sense of urgency for me. They told me they really need me and being able step right in and have the opportunity to contribute is something that really sold me.”

    The Sun Devils will play a scrimmage game vs. St. Katherine on Monday, Nov. 1 prior to officially beginning their 2021-2022 season with a home game against Portland on Tuesday, Nov 9.

    Pac-12 logo
    Basketball

    Basketball: Pac-12 Preseason Media Poll Revealed

    57 seconds ago
    Jayden Daniels Run
    Football

    How Far Can Arizona State Sun Devils Go?

    2 hours ago
    Daniels Trayanum
    Football

    Arizona State Projected to Play in New Year's Six Bowl Game

    14 hours ago
    Trayanum
    Football

    Betting: Arizona State Slim Favorites Over Utah

    14 hours ago
    Daniels audible
    Football

    Week 7 Pac-12 Power Rankings: Sun Devils Dominate Once Again

    Oct 11, 2021
    ASU team huddled
    Football

    ASU Football: Sun Devil Football as State Fair Foods (2021)

    Oct 11, 2021
    Herm Edwards Stanford
    Football

    AP Top 25: Sun Devils Climb Rankings Following Stanford Win

    Oct 10, 2021
    Jayden Daniels TD
    Football

    Arizona State Ground Game Leads Way Again

    Oct 9, 2021