Former Arizona State Forward Josh Christopher Impressing Early for Rockets

When the Houston Rockets selected Arizona State Sun Devils forward Josh Christopher in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, ASU basketball fans knew exactly what the Rockets were getting: An athletic profile with the ability to score almost at will.

As the NBA's Summer League concluded this week, the Rockets got a brief taste of what Christopher could bring to the table.

Christopher, who's teamed up with No. 2 overall selection Jalen Green, is one half of a dynamic tandem the Rockets hope can blossom into something special.

"It’s a blessing, honestly. To be able to come into the NBA and share it with one of your brothers, I don’t even know how to explain it,” said Christopher when asked about playing with Green. The two players were AAU teammates and have known each other since middle school.

“The game comes easy to us because I’m able to see him and I know where he wants the ball. It becomes more of a simple game, and I love having my brother on the team.”

Christopher played the most minutes of any Rockets player in Vegas, and his numbers reflected it: Christopher averaged 16.8 points per game while also averaging 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals.

Christopher's finale showcased everything the Rockets drafted him to be.

With the Summer League officially concluded, Christopher will now wait until Houston's first preseason game on Oct. 15 for his next taste of action.

The early reviews for Christopher are in, however, and they're nothing short of promising.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/