Former Arizona State Guard Remy Martin Shining in NCAA Tournament

ASU fans have now found another team to root for thanks to Martin's play.

The Arizona State Sun Devils were again not invited to play in the NCAA Tournament, as head Bobby Hurley's squad hasn't gone dancing since 2019.

ASU basketball has seen its fair share of success in small windows, whether that be upsetting Pac-12 foes such as Arizona or UCLA and sending a handful of talented players to the next level.

As with any NCAA Tournament, story lines develop and fans cling to fun teams and players to root for.

Arizona State fans have already pulled hardcore for any team playing against rival Arizona, and finally found peace when No. 5 seed Houston sent the Wildcats packing early once again.

Now, the attention of every Sun Devils fan shifts towards the Kansas Jayhawks and guard Remy Martin.

Martin initially arrived at Arizona State in 2017 and accomplished quite a lot during his time with the Sun Devils. Here's his bio from the official Kansas website:

"Martin is a three-time All-Pac-12 selection, earning second-team honors as a sophomore and first team his junior and senior seasons. A native of Burbank, California, Martin became just the second player in ASU history to be named all-league three times. As a freshman in 2017-18, Martin was named co-Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year.

"In 2020-21, Martin led the Pac-12 with 19.1 points per game, including 21.5 ppg in conference play. He posted a conference-best four 30-point outings and his 12 games of 20 or more points for the season were also a Pac-12 best. Martin also averaged 2.04 three-point field goals made, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 2020-21.

"In 2019-20, Martin averaged 19.1 points per game, which ranked second in the conference. He also averaged 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and made 63 3-point field goals during his junior campaign. His sophomore season, Martin averaged 12.9 points, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals at ASU.

"For his career Martin enters Kansas with 1,754 points, 466 assists, 151 steals and 176 three-point field goals made."

Martin, who ranked as ESPN's No. 1 transfer player heading into the season, didn't immediately see the success that once led him to enter his name into the NBA draft. Martin averaged only 8.6 points, 2.6 assists and 21.1 minutes played per game in the regular season, all lows for his five-year career.

However, Martin saved his best performances for the right time. The Jayhawks are the final No. 1 seed remaining, appearing in their first Elite Eight since 2018.

Martin has played a heavy role in helping Kansas get to where they are, with the following performances coming off the bench during tournament play:

Opening Round vs. No. 16 Texas Southern: 15 points (75% shooting), 4 assists and 2 steals in 21 minutes

Second Round vs. No. 9 Creighton: 20 points (50% shooting), 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 block in 29 minutes

Sweet 16 vs. No. 4 Providence: 23 points (53.8% shooting), 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 block in 27 minutes

His performances haven't gone unnoticed.

Yet for Kansas head coach Bill Self, Martin's defense has been the major story line for why the Jayhawks have played some of their best ball.

“I actually thought that Remy’s defense has really improved as much as anybody’s over the last three or four weeks,” Self said. “He was trying to do what we want him to do and pressure the ball.”

For Kansas fans, they'll watch their Jayhawks battle No. 10 Miami in the Elite Eight on Sunday with a spot in the Final Four on the line. They know Martin will have another opportunity to do what he's done throughout the NCAA Tournament, which is help lift everyone around him with excellent play.

Arizona State fans will be tuning in, too. Martin spent four years in Tempe and is as much of a Sun Devil as anybody else to come through in recent memory.

Martin's departure left no harsh feelings on either front, just a mutual agreement that it was time to find a different path.

That path has led Martin to new heights where he once dreamed of taking ASU. Perhaps Arizona State will get there one day.

For now, however, ASU fans have no problem living through a tremendous young man and player they once called their own.

Thank you for making AllSunDevils.com your choice for Arizona State Sun Devils coverage! Make sure to give us a like on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for more news, updates, analysis and more!

TOP STORIES

Arizona State Embraces Diversity of Style in Backfield

Robby Harrison Young, but Ready to Wreak Havoc

Arizona State Elated to Have Shannon Forman Coaching

Gharin Stansbury Carries High Hopes for Future

ASU Cautious, Excited for Jermayne Lole Return

Devils Tight End Group Gaining Hype During Spring Practice

Linebacker Eric Gentry Talks Leadership Growth, ASU's Mentality for 2022

Defensive Coordinator Donnie Henderson: Talk is Cheap, Just Play Ball