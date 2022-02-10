Former ASU Star James Harden Traded to 76ers

The former scoring champion just became the newest member of the 76ers as the NBA's trade deadline came to a close.

Former Arizona State Sun Devil James Harden is the newest member of the Philadelphia 76ers, according to multiple sources.

The former MVP played just a total of 16 games with teammates Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, failing to make good on one of the most talented lineups assembled in recent memory.

Harden now joins his second team in as many seasons after joining the Nets in 2021.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "the relationship between Harden and the Nets, meanwhile, broke down in recent days, with sources telling Wojnarowski that Harden had declined to formally ask for a trade, fearing the backlash of doing so for the second time in a little more than a year."

As a result of finding himself out of a situation he dreaded, Harden exercised his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season. Harden is eligible to sign a four-year, $223 million extension with Philadelphia in August.

Harden, considered to be one of the best scorers in the league, now joins forces with dominant post presence Joel Embiid to form one of the best duos in the NBA.

Time will tell if the move will pay off for either Harden or the 76ers, but the past few months have indicated Harden simply wasn't happy in Brooklyn.

Harden spent two seasons at Arizona State after coming out of high school as a McDonalds All-American.

Harden earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in both years at ASU, leading the Sun Devils to a NCAA tournament berth and taking home Pac-12 Player of the Year honors before being selected with the third overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Harden's No. 13 is among a handful of jerseys in the rafters of Desert Financial Arena.