Preview: Arizona State Finishes Three-Game Road Trip at Utah

The Sun Devils play their last road game of the season when they take on the Utah Utes Saturday.

Who: Arizona State Sun Devils at Utah Utes

When: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8:00 pm Arizona time

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: ESPNU

Spread (via SI Sportsbook): Utah -2.5

The Arizona State Sun Devils are catching fire at the right time, winning four of their last five games.

Two of those victories have come as the road team, as ASU defeated Washington State and Colorado during that stretch.

Now, the Sun Devils look to continue their impressive run of games when they travel to Utah to battle the Utes.

ASU got the best of Utah in their previous matchup in a 64-62 win in Tempe on Jan. 17. Forward Jalen Graham won the game for Arizona State on a jumper with four seconds remaining.

ASU hopes to build another winning streak against a Utes team that has struggled in Pac-12 play, having the second-worst conference record at 4-14.

Utah has won only three of their last 16 games, with the only wins coming over Oregon State, Stanford and Cal.

Their most recent loss came at the hands of Arizona in a 97-77 drubbing on Thursday.

The Utes currently have only one player averaging over 10 points per game in center Branden Carlson. Carlson is also second in the Pac-12, averaging 1.7 blocks per game.

Utah averages a flat 70 points per game and leads the Pac-12 in free-throw percentage (77.7).

The Sun Devils will try and exploit a Utes defense averaging 4.54 steals per game, the lowest in the conference.

Utah will look to improve on its 25% three-point shooting from their previous meeting with Arizona State. The Utes also turned the ball over 14 times and shot just 35% from the field.

ASU hopes to end the regular season on a strong note, playing its best basketball at the right time and hopefully improving its seeding in the upcoming Pac-12 tournament.

For now, Arizona State focuses on a Saturday night battle with Utah.