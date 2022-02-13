Game Recap: Arizona State Steals Road Win Over Washington State

The Sun Devils got back on track with a road victory over Washington State. Here's how the action unfolded.

Arizona State finished their two-game road trip in the state of Washington on Saturday with the Washington State Cougars playing host to ASU.

The Sun Devils, searching for a win after dropping their last six-of-seven games, looked much better on the tail end of their trip following an 87-64 blowout loss to Washington on Thursday evening.

Here's how the action panned out in ASU's 58-55 victory:

Game Recap

Starters

G- DJ Horne

G- Jay Heath

F- Kimani Lawrence

F- Jalen Graham

F- Alonzo Gaffney

It was the Cougars who got out to an early lead over ASU, as Washington State led 11-7 at the first media timeout after hitting their first four-of-five shots from the field.

WSU would see a possession consist of three offensive rebounds before hitting a three-pointer to lead into the next stoppage in play.

Guard Luther Muhammad would give Arizona State their first lead of the night on a nice finish at the rim with 6:06 remaining in the half, pushing the Sun Devils ahead 23-22.

Neither team would create significant room from the other, as the Cougars would carry a 29-27 lead into halftime despite making just one of their final 15 shots of the half.

Arizona State turned the ball over ten times in the first half.

However, the second half would prove to be a different story for the Sun Devils, as ASU would go on a 12-2 run to begin the new period while taking the largest lead of the night, 34-29.

Washington State would eventually battle back, forcing a Bobby Hurley timeout with 9:14 left after the Cougars drew within two points thanks to an Andrej Jakimovski three-pointer.

Both Graham and Gaffney would be forced to the bench down the stretch with four fouls each. Heath, who's played considerably well this season, saw his first points of the night with 7:37 remaining. Gaffney would reach his fifth foul with 4:38 left, leaving the game without a point scored.

The Sun Devils clung to a 47-43 lead with 5:15 left, with both teams swapping baskets down to the final minutes of the game, as WSU trailed 53-52 with just over two minutes remaining.

Back-to-back buckets by Graham and Marreon Jackson would force a WSU timeout with 1:06 remaining, leading 58-52.

True to Pac-12 basketball, Washington State fight through and eventually would have an opportunity to tie the game with under ten seconds remaining, but a missed three-point shot by Tyrell Roberts would seal their fate to lose the game.

The Sun Devils leave their short road trip with a 58-55 victory, as Arizona State gets just their second Pac-12 win since Jan. 17 after defeating the Cougars.

Up next for ASU is a home contest with Oregon on Thursday, Feb. 17.