Gameday: After Tough Slate, ASU Looks to Rebound at Washington

The Arizona State Sun Devils will be glad to escape the top teams in the Pac-12 when they make the road trip to Washington.

Who: Arizona State Sun Devils at Washington Huskies

When: Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. Arizona time.

Where: Alaska Airlines Center, Seattle, Wash.

Network: FS1

Spread (via SI Sportsbook): Washington (-1.5)

Needless to say, the Arizona State Sun Devils needed a break.

ASU got a well deserved three days of rest following a five-day stretch that saw games against USC, UCLA and Arizona, all three ranked and considered to be the cream of the crop in the Pac-12 conference.

Arizona State, despite going 1-2 during that run, showed they could hang with the best.

“I think we can play with any team in the country,” said forward Kimani Lawrence following the loss to Arizona.

“I just see (how) we played all these teams tough. Unfortunately we didn’t win the games we wanted to win, but we learned a lot about ourselves. We got better as a team each game, taking it day by day, so there’s a lot to take from it.

"We’ve just got to get back to the drawing board and get ready for the next game.”

That next game comes in the form of a late Thursday battle at Washington, part of a two-game stint that will see the Sun Devils play Washington State on Saturday as well.

The Huskies dropped their most recent matchup against Stanford prior to winning their last six-of-seven games. Washington is 7-4 in Pac-12 play with an overall record of 12-9.

Washington is lead by guard Terrell Brown Jr., who averages an astounding 22 points per game, good enough to lead the Pac-12. Brown also ranks in the top five of the conference in assists (4.7) and steals (2.5) per game.

Fun fact: Three Huskies (Brown, Daejon Davis and Jamal Bey) are top five in the Pac-12 in individual steals per game.

The only other player averaging over ten points per game for Washington is forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. with 11.1.

When it comes the three-point shooting, only the Sun Devils rank below the Huskies in the Pac-12, as UW shoots 31.3% from downtown.

The Huskies also rank near the bottom of the conference in team stats such as rebounds (33.1), overall field goal percentage (40.4%) and assists (10.5) per game.

When it comes to planning for the Huskies, it's simple: Slow down Brown, who has scored at least 25 points in his last five-of-seven games, and force another player to beat you.

Yet that's easier said than done, although Arizona State arrives to Seattle battle-tested thanks to their recent slate of games against ranked competition.