ASU transfer, Holland Woods, Takes Incoming Freshman, Marcus Bagley, Under His Wing.

Sande Charles

Arizona native's, Holland Woods and Marcus Bagley back together again in Arizona. The two just so happened to move away from the state a few years ago. Marcus moved to Sacramento because his older brother, Marvin Bagley III, was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2018. Holland moved to Portland to continue his education and athletic career at the collegiate level at Portland State. Now, the lifelong friends find themselves back in Arizona on the same team. They both will be playing ball for Bobby Hurley at Arizona State University.

For the highly touted incoming freshman, Marcus Bagley, attending ASU and playing basketball has been dream of his since he was little,

“My grandfather he came here … he’s a legend here so I wanted to continue the legacy. I have been going to ASU games since I can remember, since I was a little kid. I imagined myself out there.”

Now, the dream is all coming full circle and he get’s to have one of his closest friends here in the state guiding him not only on the court, but off it as well, as the two are living together in Tempe. Holland a grad-transfer finished his junior season averaging 17.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds. He earned first-team all-Big Sky honors and holds the school's record for steals and assists. .

“ I’m excited … really being able to come home and embrace my family and friends and everyone being able to actually come and see me play. Not just when I played two hours away up at NAU … I can’t wait to get around my teammates … For me being a point guard and playing under Coach Hurley is going to be tremendous.” Woods explained to AllSunDevils. 

