Each Pac-12 Team's Path to Final Four

The Pac-12 has three teams in the NCAA Tournament. Here's how each can reach the Final Four.

The time for March Madness is finally here.

The near 70-team field to ultimately determine a winner for college basketball is among the greatest tournaments in sports, as a flurry of upsets and chaos makes for must-see television on an annual basis.

Story lines are aplenty as the NCAA Tournament gets underway. Can Duke send Coach K out with a proper send off by cutting the nets? Will Gonzaga's veteran team prove to be too crucial in crunch time down the stretch? Do SEC schools such as Kentucky, Arkansas and Auburn have what it takes to piece together a magical run and continue dancing past expectations?

In due time, all questions will be answered.

Each team undergoes heavy examination prior to the first round of play, and the three tournament teams from the Pac-12 are no different.

The No. 1 seeded Arizona Wildcats are heavily favored to make their first Final Four since the 2001 NCAA Tournament thanks to a deep roster and ability to not only score but also dominate at any spot on the floor.

UCLA also has potential to make serious noise thanks to a handful of NBA-ready players, although the Bruins were perhaps seeded too low at No. 4. Fellow Los Angeles program USC isn't as highly regarded as the other two Pac-12 schools but the Trojans have displayed the ability to hang with anybody when all cylinders are firing.

Here's the path each Pac-12 team must take in order to reach the Final Four:

How Each Pac-12 Team Can Reach the Final Four