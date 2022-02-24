Skip to main content

Preview: Sun Devils Visit Soaring Buffaloes

Arizona State hits the road again to take on a red-hot Colorado Buffaloes squad.

Who: Arizona State Sun Devils at Colorado Buffaloes
When: Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:00 pm Arizona time
Where: CU Events Center, Boulder, Colo.
TV: Pac-12 Network
Spread (via SI Sportsbook): Colorado -6.5

After Arizona State's reality check cashed in a 66-52 loss to No. 12 UCLA on Monday, the Sun Devils are back in action Thursday in another road trip, this time visiting the Colorado Buffaloes. 

Colorado, which easily handled Arizona State in the previous meeting on Jan. 15 by a score of 75-57, head into Thursday riding a five-game winning streak. Colorado, currently fifth in Pac-12 standings, lost five of its previous six prior to the current run of victories. 

In their prior matchup with Arizona State, the Buffaloes dominated the glass by grabbing 46 rebounds to ASU's 31. Colorado also shot 43.1% from the floor including 40% from three-point land, controlling the game in multiple facets. 

The Buffaloes look to extend their winning streak of the Sun Devils to six games, as Arizona State last defeated Colorado on March 3, 2018.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Colorado is a dangerous team both at the stripe and beyond the arc, converting 36.3% of three-pointers (best in the Pac-12) and 75% of their free throws (second in the Pac-12). 

The Buffaloes are led by forward Jabari Walker, who averages 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds (best in the Pac-12) per game. Fellow forward Evan Battey (11.6) and guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (11.0) are the only other Buffaloes to average 10 or more points per game. 

Colorado considers themselves deep on the bench, as seven of its players average 20 or more minutes per game. Three more average at least 10. 

Arizona State, which never held the lead against Colorado in the first meeting, hopes to improve on its dismal 33.9% field-goal percentage in the first game. 

The Sun Devils look to get back to the offensive efficiency displayed prior to their loss to UCLA when the team averaged 70 points per game in a three-game winning streak before scoring only 52 Monday night. Colorado has allowed 70 points in only one of its last six games. 

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Colorado a 68.7% chance to win. 

Kimani Lawrence
Basketball

Preview: Sun Devils Visit Soaring Buffaloes

By Donnie Druin
just now
Victor Bolden Jr
Football

28 Former Pac-12 Players Selected in USFL Draft

By Donnie Druin
5 minutes ago
ray anderson
Football

Arizona State AD Ray Anderson: 2022 Season Will be 'Very Positive'

By Donnie Druin
15 hours ago
Rachaad
Football

Three ASU Sun Devils Receive NFL Draft Grades

By Donnie Druin
23 hours ago
Herm Edwards
Football

Arizona State Herm Edwards on Jayden Daniels, State of Program

By Donnie Druin
23 hours ago
JT Daniels
Football

JT Daniels Could Provide Sun Devils Spark at Quarterback

By Donnie Druin
Feb 22, 2022
UCLA
Basketball

Game Recap: Arizona State Falls Short in Road Test at UCLA

By Donnie Druin
Feb 21, 2022
Arizona State huddle
Basketball

Sun Devils Enter Monday's Matchup at UCLA with Something to Prove

By Donnie Druin
Feb 21, 2022