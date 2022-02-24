Preview: Sun Devils Visit Soaring Buffaloes

Arizona State hits the road again to take on a red-hot Colorado Buffaloes squad.

Who: Arizona State Sun Devils at Colorado Buffaloes

When: Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:00 pm Arizona time

Where: CU Events Center, Boulder, Colo.

TV: Pac-12 Network

Spread (via SI Sportsbook): Colorado -6.5

After Arizona State's reality check cashed in a 66-52 loss to No. 12 UCLA on Monday, the Sun Devils are back in action Thursday in another road trip, this time visiting the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado, which easily handled Arizona State in the previous meeting on Jan. 15 by a score of 75-57, head into Thursday riding a five-game winning streak. Colorado, currently fifth in Pac-12 standings, lost five of its previous six prior to the current run of victories.

In their prior matchup with Arizona State, the Buffaloes dominated the glass by grabbing 46 rebounds to ASU's 31. Colorado also shot 43.1% from the floor including 40% from three-point land, controlling the game in multiple facets.

The Buffaloes look to extend their winning streak of the Sun Devils to six games, as Arizona State last defeated Colorado on March 3, 2018.

Colorado is a dangerous team both at the stripe and beyond the arc, converting 36.3% of three-pointers (best in the Pac-12) and 75% of their free throws (second in the Pac-12).

The Buffaloes are led by forward Jabari Walker, who averages 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds (best in the Pac-12) per game. Fellow forward Evan Battey (11.6) and guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (11.0) are the only other Buffaloes to average 10 or more points per game.

Colorado considers themselves deep on the bench, as seven of its players average 20 or more minutes per game. Three more average at least 10.

Arizona State, which never held the lead against Colorado in the first meeting, hopes to improve on its dismal 33.9% field-goal percentage in the first game.

The Sun Devils look to get back to the offensive efficiency displayed prior to their loss to UCLA when the team averaged 70 points per game in a three-game winning streak before scoring only 52 Monday night. Colorado has allowed 70 points in only one of its last six games.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Colorado a 68.7% chance to win.