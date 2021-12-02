Reactions to Arizona State's Worst Offensive Performance in Nearly 80 Years

It wasn't what the Arizona State Sun Devils expected following a return home from the Bahamas, as the team looked hungover from their Battle 4 Atlantis trip in a horrid loss to Washington State.

There's forgettable performances, and then there's box scores you should simply toss into a fire to never see the light of day again.

It hasn't exactly been the year of the Sun Devil, especially on Arizona State's court. The Sun Devils opted for a strong early-season schedule that involved a road trip to San Diego State and an appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, where ASU faced talented teams such as Baylor, Syracuse and Loyola Chicago.

As a result, the Sun Devils entered Desert Financial Arena to play Washington State on a four-game losing streak, looking to overturn their poor form to begin Pac-12 play.

Still without forward Marcus Bagley (knee), the Sun Devils hoped to prevent head coach Bobby Hurley's first ever five-game losing skid at Arizona State.

As it turns out, ASU couldn't prevent much of anything on Wednesday night, setting historical records for all the wrong reasons in a 51-29 loss to the Cougars.

Yes, we're still talking about basketball.

Only one player (guard DJ Horne) hit double-digit scoring, as Arizona State shot a horrid 12-of-57 (21%) from the field, converting only 3-of-26 (12%) from downtown and making 2-of-8 free throws.

Arizona State trailed 18-10 at halftime. According to 247 Sports, the last time Arizona State scored only 10 points in a half was on Feb. 25, 2016, when they trailed Utah 44-10 at halftime.

The Sun Devils were outrebounded 53-39, and capped their efforts by making only one of their last eight field-goal attempts in the loss.

The 29 points were the lowest amount of points Arizona State has scored in the shot-clock era, as we have to travel back nearly 80 full years to see the last time the Sun Devils scored less points in a complete game.

The Cougars' 33 points in the second half was more than ASU's combined score in both halves.

It was an all-around embarrassing output from the Sun Devils, and the world made sure to let Arizona State know on social media.

Reactions to Arizona State's Loss

Arizona State hopes to bounce back in a road trip to Oregon on Sunday.