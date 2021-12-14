Sun Devils Look to Extend Winning Streak at Creighton

The Arizona State Sun Devils have strung together two wins in a row for the first time all season. Will ASU make it three on the road against a tough Creighton team?

Don't look now, but the Arizona State Sun Devils are on a two-game winning streak, their first of the new season.

Tough tests in the early portion of the season have seen ASU's record plummet, as the Sun Devils are hoping their experience in close games with tournament teams will pay off down the road.

Perhaps we're seeing the dividends already, as Arizona State successfully defeated Oregon in overtime on the road before keeping a feisty GCU team at bay last week.

Now, another tough obstacle lies in the road ahead, as the Sun Devils pack their bags for Omaha, Neb., to take on the Creighton Bluejays Tuesday evening.

Creighton currently sits at 8-2 on the season, with their only losses coming in six-point losses to Colorado State and No. 19 Iowa State. The Bluejays are fresh off of a 83-71 victory over No. 24 BYU on Dec. 11, and have failed to score more than 60 points only once this season.

The Bluejays have four starters in double-digit scoring: Forward Ryan Hawkins (14.5), guards Ryan Nembhard (13.1) and Alex O'Connell (11.3) and center Ryan Kalkbrenner (12.4) with one other player nearly hitting the mark in forward Arthur Kaluma, who currently averages 8.9 points per game.

Arizona State will need players such as guard DJ Horne and forward Kimani Lawrence to score early and often, as Creighton shoots 10% higher (the Bluejays average 49% shooting from the field, ASU at 39%) than the Sun Devils.

Interior players such as Alonzo Gaffney and Enoch Boakye will again be tested down low, as Hawkins and Kalkbrenner both average over six rebounds per game.

With another big game upcoming for Creighton on Friday when No. 9 Villanova strolls into town, will the Sun Devils be able to catch the Bluejays looking ahead?

It's another opportunity for head coach Bobby Hurley to sharpen his team during the break in conference play. Arizona State currently has a 31% chance to win according to ESPN's basketball power index.

Tip-off will be at 6 pm Arizona time, and will be televised on FS1.