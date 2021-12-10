Recap: Sun Devils Return Home, Escapes Late Surge From Grand Canyon

After defeating the Oregon Ducks on the road, Arizona State bounced back in a major way after taking down a talented Grand Canyon team at Desert Financial Arena.

What does this Arizona State Sun Devils basketball team actually look like?

In a week that featured an ugly loss to Washington State just days before an impressive win on the road at Oregon, many ASU fans wondered just what exactly this team was capable of becoming.

Arizona State returned home to Desert Financial Arena to pause conference play and prepare for battle against a tough 8-1 Grand Canyon University team, ultimately defeating the Lopes 67-62 in a close battle that came down to the very ending moments.

Still without forward Marcus Bagley, the Sun Devils played another game with their usual starting lineup in front of perhaps the most electric crowd at home all season, thanks to the proximity of their in-state opponents.

Here's how the action panned out for Arizona State's fourth win of the season:

First Half Recap

Starting Lineup

G- Marreon Jackson

G- DJ Horne

G- Luther Muhammad

F- Kimani Lawrence

F- Jalen Graham

The Sun Devils would get off to another hot start, going on an 8-2 run before eventually leading GCU 16-5 before the under-twelve media timeout.

ASU would successfully block five GCU shots in the early portion of the game, holding the Lopes to just 2-of-16 shooting during that stretch.

Grand Canyon would answer with back-to-back threes, as guard Holland Woods would score a total of eight points in a two minute span to draw the Lopes within two, 18-16.

Muhammad would then score a layup to stop Arizona State's three minute scoring drought, as the Sun Devils would slowly break away from GCU before the halftime buzzer sounded, 33-24.

The effort on the glass was propelled by Lawrence's seven first half rebounds, while the shooting was rather ugly by both teams. The Sun Devils and Lopes would combine to shoot just 3-of-24 from downtown, as Arizona State (30%) and GCU (25%) couldn't hit from any spot on the floor.

However, the Sun Devils would make the most of their 15 trips to the stripe, knocking down 14 free-throws in the first half, by far their best free-throw shooting performance of the season.

Second Half Recap

After making their first two shots in the second half, GCU would instantly go cold by making just one of their next eleven shots.

The Sun Devils would respond with a nice 7-0 run of their own, going up 40-29 at the under-sixteen media timeout.

Down but not out, the Lopes would erase that 11-point lead to just one thanks to three three-pointers, trailing 42-41 after Arizona State would convert only one of eleven shots during that time.

The Sun Devils would keep their lead, however, going on a 6-0 run of their own with 3:02 left in the game to extend their lead to nine points, 57-48.

GCU would be unable to cut the lead to any slimmer than four points, as the Sun Devils would ultimately pull through with a 67-62 win.



Arizona State Leaders:

Points- Lawrence/Horne (14)

Rebounds- Lawrence (14)

Assists- Muhammad/Jackson/Heath (2)

Lawrence nearly had a double-double in the second half, accumulating ten points and seven rebounds in seventeen minutes played. The Sun Devils converted six of their final nine field goals.

What's Next

The Sun Devils look to extend their winning streak to three games in a road trip to Creighton on Tuesday, Dec. 14.