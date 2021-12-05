Sun Devils Open First Pac-12 Road Trip at Oregon

After a historically bad performance to begin Pac-12 play, the Arizona State Sun Devils open their conference road schedule against the Oregon Ducks.

Good news: The Arizona State Sun Devils (probably? hopefully?) can't possibly play worse than they did in Wednesday's loss to the Washington State Cougars.

ASU was humiliated from start to finish, scoring just 29 points over the course of two halves, including a mere 10 points at halftime.

The last time Arizona State scored only 10 points in a half was on Feb. 25, 2016, when they trailed Utah 44-10 at halftime.

The 29 total points scored by the Sun Devils was the lowest amount of points Arizona State has scored in the shot-clock era, as we have to travel back nearly 80 full years to see the last time the Sun Devils scored less points in a complete game.

However, Arizona State will see a great opportunity to bounce back in their first road trip of the Pac-12 conference slate, as the Oregon Ducks await ASU on Sunday evening.

The Ducks, currently sitting at 5-3 on the season, tip their Pac-12 schedule off against Arizona State as favorites to once again be one of the best teams in the conference and fight for a respected seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Oregon has faced just one ranked opponent this season, losing 78-49 to No. 12 Houston three games prior.

The Ducks and Sun Devils do have a common opponent through the early portion of their schedule, as both teams played UC Riverside earlier in the year. Arizona State fell victim to the Highlanders' upset bid, while Oregon was able to escape with a six-point win.

As a team, the Ducks shoot 45.6% from the field while shooting 34.8% from three-point land.

Forward Eric Williams Jr. leads the team in minutes played (30.9), points (11.6), rebounds (5.6) and steals per game (1.6). He's also one of four players to average 2.0 or more assists per game as well.

The Ducks look to build on their two-game winning streak when the Sun Devils take the floor, while Arizona State looks to stop a five-game losing skid.

The game can be found on Pac-12 Network, and will begin at 5:00 pm Arizona time. ESPN's FPI gives Oregon an 80.8% chance to win.