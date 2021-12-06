Arizona State Stuns Oregon, Wins in Overtime

The Arizona State Sun Devils earned their first win in ten years at Oregon, defeating the Ducks in overtime for their first win of Pac-12 play.

The run of early season tests continued for the Arizona State Sun Devils, as the team traveled to Eugene to take on a 5-3 Oregon Ducks squad ready to once again make a run to the NCAA Tournament.

Without forward Marcus Bagley (knee), Arizona State would look to again take the floor searching for a win without their top player.

The Sun Devils, coming off a five-game losing streak, opened their Pac-12 road schedule with a 69-67 victory over Oregon on Sunday evening, getting their first win in Oregon since January of 2011.

First Half Recap

Starters

G- DJ Horne

G- Luther Muhammad

G- Marreon Jackson

F- Jalen Graham

F- Kimani Lawrence

The Sun Devils were able to hit the floor running, shaking their normal tradition of slow starts in favor of solid defense and better-than-usual shooting, quickly establishing an 8-4 lead over Oregon at the first media timeout.

Arizona State would then emerge to a 16-6 lead, looking more settled and confident in their offensive sets. The Sun Devils, led by an early surge of superb shooting from DJ Horne (4-of-5 for ten points), took a 21-14 lead over the Ducks into the under-twelve minute media timeout.

However, Oregon would see a 10-0 run of their own, taking a 22-21 lead. The Ducks would then go on another small 6-0 run after a few ASU buckets to regain the lead at 30-28.

Arizona State would trail 31-30 at halftime. Horne led the Sun Devils with 12 points in the first half, as the team shot 45% from the field. Oregon outscored ASU 18-8 in the paint while shooting 44% from the floor as well.

Second Half Recap

Graham would pick up an early foul in the second half, forcing head coach Bobby Hurley to place him on the bench.

The Sun Devils would carry a 37-35 lead at the first media timeout with 15:29 left, already besting their scoring output from the prior loss to Washington State last Wednesday.

50% shooting from three-point land by Arizona State was a heavy reason for their success against a Ducks team that were 12-point favorites over ASU prior to the start of the game.

The Sun Devils would go blow-for-blow with Oregon, holding a 42-40 lead over the Ducks at the under-twelve media timeout.

However, Oregon would eventually see themselves into the lead after a near four minute scoring drought from Arizona State.

The game would ultimately go down to the wire, with Oregon maintaining a slim lead throughout the bulk of the second half.

Both teams would shoot poorly from behind the arc in the second period of play, with Arizona State (20%) and Oregon (13%) missing a majority of their shots from downtown through fifteen minutes of play in the second half.

The two teams would be tied at 52 each prior to an Oregon dunk that would put the Ducks up 54-52 at the four minute media timeout.

Horne would later sink a pair of free throws with 3:20 left to put the game back at a tie, the seventh time in the second half alone where Arizona State and Oregon would see themselves at even on the scoreboard.

Forward Alonzo Gaffney would foul out with 2:52 left, scoring nine points and grabbing two rebounds before exiting the game.

Down 58-65, Arizona State called a timeout with potential to tie or possibly take the lead against Oregon.

Jalen Graham would hit the line with an opportunity to tie the game. However, Graham would only hit one of two free-throws to cut the lead to one.

A pair of free throws on the other end would put the Ducks up by three with 27.7 seconds left.

Just when Arizona State needed their hero, Horne showed up with his cape ready to save the day, sinking a three-point shot with three seconds left to push the game into overtime at 60-60.

Overtime Recap

The Sun Devils would get up to a four-point lead at the beginning of overtime, however the Ducks would score five unanswered points of their own to take a 65-64 lead over Arizona State.

A goaltending call in favor of Jay Heath would put the Sun Devils up 66-65 with under two minutes remaining.

After an Oregon bucket, Heath would answer with a successful three-point shot to put the Sun Devils up 69-67 with twelve seconds left.

Center Enoch Boakye would deny an Oregon three-point attempt out of the inbound play with seven seconds left, giving the Sun Devils five blocks on the night and preserving their lead with 5.3 seconds left.

The Ducks would unsuccessfully tie the game, ending Arizona State's losing streak and giving the Sun Devils their first win in Pac-12 play.

Arizona State would hit their last six of eight shots, while the Ducks missed their last three attempts from the field.

Horne would pace the team with 23 points while also tying for the team lead in rebounds (6) and assists (3).

What's Next

The Sun Devils return to Desert Financial Arena on Thursday to battle in-state Grand Canyon University. Tip-off is at 7:30 pm Arizona time.