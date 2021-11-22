Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Sun Devils Prepare for Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

    The Arizona State Sun Devils look to be stuffing shots rather than turkeys over Thanksgiving weekend, as head coach Bobby Hurley leads his squad into the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
    Author:

    With nearly a week's worth of rest, the Arizona State Sun Devils look to bounce back from their tough road loss to San Diego State last Thursday. 

    Perhaps the Bahamas isn't a bad place to regroup after starting the season 2-2.

    Arizona State will be one of eight teams competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament over Thanksgiving weekend, joining Auburn, Baylor, UCONN, Loyola, Michigan State, Syracuse and VCU on Paradise Island. 

    The tournament will see 12 games played over the course of three days, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Each winner will advance through a winner's bracket until a champion is ultimately crowned on Friday, Nov. 26. Each team will play three games regardless of outcome, matching up with respective winners or losers throughout the bracket. 

    346ADEA0-5084-455F-9B09-1A97316AAC38

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Arizona State's first-round matchup? No. 9 ranked Baylor, which is currently 4-0, averaging 88.5 points per game with an average margin of victory of 34.75 points. 

    Case in point, the Sun Devils may have their hands full when the two meet on Wednesday. 

    Should Arizona State lose that matchup (ESPN's FPI gives ASU a solid 25.1% chance), they'll meet the loser of the Syracuse/VCU meeting on Thanksgiving at 5:30 pm Arizona time. 

    From there, tipoff time (times local for Arizona) for either two possible remaining consolation games on Friday will be at 5:00 pm should the Sun Devils lose their second game, or at 2:30 pm if they defeat either Syracuse or VCU. 

    The Sun Devils will certainly have their work cut out for them on both ends of the floor. While Arizona State has gotten off to a slow start to 2021, the Sun Devils look to utilize the upcoming early tests to their advantage down the road when playing in tough games while also providing a solid measuring stick for how Arizona State will compare with NCAA tournament teams. 

    All games can be found on ESPN's network of channels. 

    Jay Heath
    Basketball

    Sun Devils Prepare for Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

    1 minute ago
    Jayden Daniels OSU
    Football

    Four Takeaways from Arizona State's Loss to Oregon State

    22 hours ago
    Oregon State Arizona State
    Football

    Notable Numbers in Arizona State's Loss to Oregon State

    Nov 21, 2021
    Jack Jones OSU
    Football

    Game Recap: Arizona State Falls to Oregon State 24-10

    Nov 21, 2021
    Utah Oregon
    Football

    Utah Defeats Oregon, Officially Knocks Arizona State from Pac-12 Title Contention

    Nov 21, 2021
    Chase Lucas
    Football

    Chase Lucas Becomes Arizona State's All-Time Leader in Career Starts

    Nov 20, 2021
    Soelle
    Football

    Arizona State-Oregon State: Live Blog, Scores, Updates, News and More

    Nov 21, 2021
    Daniels Washington
    Football

    Arizona State-Oregon State: Three Keys to Victory

    Nov 20, 2021