SI.com
AllSunDevils
HomeBasketballFootballNewsRecruitingBaseball
Search

ASU Basketball: Holland Woods Eligible to Return

AustinGrad

Arizona State received some positive news on Wednesday as the NCAA granted transfer guard Holland Woods immediate eligibility for the upcoming season. Woods has one year of eligibility left but needed the waiver due to not being a graduate transfer.

"Everyone was excited. It was a long time coming, so it was a relief," said Woods about how he felt when Coach Hurley gave him the news.

Woods can step right on the court for the season opener if there is one, but he is still undecided on whether or not he would play or just redshirt for next year. Hurley is giving his new player full control of the decision, especially with all the uncertainty. "It's kind of up in the air. Me and coach are taking our time; we're in no rush."

The former Apollo high school star was ready to return home to the Grand Canyon state and has been attending all of the team's workouts. "Playing at ASU has always been a dream of mine. To finally be able to do that my senior year with my family and friends being there, it's going to be a great experience."

The 6-foot-1 guard played the past three seasons at Portland State. He led the team in scoring and passing, averaging 17.7 points and 5.2 assists per game during his junior year.

Hurley may have a full array of weapons and a now loaded backcourt to join returning seniors Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge. No matter when he plays, Woods is confident he can fit in as he has one goal in mind, "I think I can be good in any role. I want to be a winner. I want to win a lot of games and be a winner."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASU Football: Eno Benjamin Sees Similarities with Jayden Daniels and Kyler Murray

Former Arizona State Sun Devil Eno Benjamin compares working with his two quarterbacks.

alexweiner

ASU Football: AllSunDevils Breaks Down Former Devil Brandon Aiyuk for All49ers Grant Cohn

Five things former Devil Brandon Aiyuk brings to the San Francisco 49ers.

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Marvin Lewis on Fall Football Cancelations

AllSunDevils caught up with Arizona State's Marvin Lewis to chat about the fall season that was canceled.

Donnie Druin

ASU Football: Brandon Aiyuk's Immediate Impact

Former Sun Devil Brandon Aiyuk may see more playing time due to teammate's injuries

Donnie Druin

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Former ASU Wide Receiver Makes Good First Impression with the 49ers

Former Arizona State Sun Devil Brandon Aiyuk is already impressing his new team.

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Reviewing Former ASU Quarterback Manny Wilkins' Music Album

Former Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins came out with an EP and AllSunDevils wanted to review it and see what Arizona high school football players thought too.

Sande Charles

Fall and Winter Sports in the Spring? Ranking the Most to Least Practical of being Completed

AllSunDevils ranks which sports are most likely to actually happen in Spring of 2021.

AustinGrad

by

Sande Charles

ASU Basketball: Former Sun Devils Gear Up for the NBA Playoffs

Former Arizona State basketball players James Harden and Luguentz Dort look toward NBA playoffs.

Donnie Druin

ASU Football: Recruit List Roundup During a Bleak Week

A look at Arizona State's football landscape during the same week the Pac-12 announced a canceled fall season.

alexweiner

ASU Football: What Arizona State Spring Football Could Look in 2021

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm put a spring football proposal together on what 2021 football could look in 2021

Sande Charles

by

Sande Charles