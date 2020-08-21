ASU Basketball: Holland Woods Eligible to Return

Arizona State received some positive news on Wednesday as the NCAA granted transfer guard Holland Woods immediate eligibility for the upcoming season. Woods has one year of eligibility left but needed the waiver due to not being a graduate transfer.

"Everyone was excited. It was a long time coming, so it was a relief," said Woods about how he felt when Coach Hurley gave him the news.

Woods can step right on the court for the season opener if there is one, but he is still undecided on whether or not he would play or just redshirt for next year. Hurley is giving his new player full control of the decision, especially with all the uncertainty. "It's kind of up in the air. Me and coach are taking our time; we're in no rush."

The former Apollo high school star was ready to return home to the Grand Canyon state and has been attending all of the team's workouts. "Playing at ASU has always been a dream of mine. To finally be able to do that my senior year with my family and friends being there, it's going to be a great experience."

The 6-foot-1 guard played the past three seasons at Portland State. He led the team in scoring and passing, averaging 17.7 points and 5.2 assists per game during his junior year.

Hurley may have a full array of weapons and a now loaded backcourt to join returning seniors Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge. No matter when he plays, Woods is confident he can fit in as he has one goal in mind, "I think I can be good in any role. I want to be a winner. I want to win a lot of games and be a winner."