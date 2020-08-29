ASU Basketball: Luguentz Dort Pun Takes Over the Internet

Going from undrafted to NBA playoff star, former Sun Devil Luguentz Dort has made a name for himself during the NBA bubble. The Oklahoma City guard has made quick work of fellow Arizona State Alum James Harden. The frequent shooter is only shooting 24% from the field and beyond the arch. Dort, however, cannot guard himself from some twitter name games.

The concept is simple, take his last name, Dort, and have it rhyme with something he “does”. For example, Luguentz Dort hears a joke. Luguentz Snort. Here are some favorites…

Finally here’s the original,

Luguentz Dort looks to continue being a defensive stopper for the Thunder Saturday, as the NBA is set to resume with game 5 of the first round of the playoffs. The Thunder are currently tied with the Houston Rockets at two games apiece. Tip-off is at 3:30 PM MST.