Twitter Reacts to Bobby Hurley, Pac-12 Officiating After ASU's Loss

Once again, Pac-12 officials dominated headlines for all the wrong reasons.

In their 79-76 defeat to the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, the Arizona State Sun Devils shot a mere nine free throws over the course of the game, a mere flash in the pan to Stanford's 41 attempts.

ASU, down by 15 at one point in the second half, managed to erase their deficit and found themselves tied with only seconds remaining.

However, ASU forward Jalen Graham, who had tied the game at 76 on the other end of the court, fouled Stanford forward Brandon Angel on a three-point attempt with one second remaining.

Angel sank all three foul shots to put Stanford in the lead, effectively giving the Cardinal the win.

The loss dropped the Sun Devils to 6-10 and 2-4 in conference play.

On cue, people quickly took to the virtual streets of Twitter to voice their opinions on everything from head coach Bobby Hurley to the Pac-12's officiating again being a topic of conversation.

Twitter Reacts to ASU's Loss