Arizona-Arizona State Start Time Announced

One of the oldest rivalries in the college sports has it's first start time announced.

Late Sunday evening, the time for the first of two meetings between the Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils was announced.

The meeting, set for Saturday Jan. 8, is slated to begin at 2:00 pm Arizona time.

The game, held at Desert Financial Arena, will be broadcast nationally on FS1.

Similar to Arizona State, the Wildcats also had meetings with USC and UCLA postponed in late December due to COVID issues within both California schools.

While Arizona has yet to officially reschedule any of their games, the Sun Devils will travel to UCLA on Wednesday, Jan. 5 before hosting the Wildcats on Saturday. ASU's game with USC is still TBD.

Arizona, playing Washington on Monday Jan. 3, looks to bounce back after their first loss of the season, coming at the hands of a road trip to No. 19 Tennessee on Dec. 22.

The Pac-12 currently has three teams ranked inside the AP Top 10, with UCLA (5), USC (7) and Arizona (8) all representing the conference.

Arizona State, fresh off of a loss to Cal where the team simply looked out of sync and dominated the whole way, now must face the Bruins and Wildcats within four days of each other.

Since the 2015-16 season, the Sun Devils have won just three of twelve meetings, with all three ASU victories coming in the last six matchups (and last two of three in Tempe as well).

Despite early season struggles, Arizona State looks to welcome a rowdy and packed house when the Wildcats arrive to Desert Financial Arena on Saturday.