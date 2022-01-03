Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    Arizona-Arizona State Start Time Announced

    One of the oldest rivalries in the college sports has it's first start time announced.
    Author:

    Late Sunday evening, the time for the first of two meetings between the Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils was announced. 

    The meeting, set for Saturday Jan. 8, is slated to begin at 2:00 pm Arizona time. 

    The game, held at Desert Financial Arena, will be broadcast nationally on FS1. 

    Similar to Arizona State, the Wildcats also had meetings with USC and UCLA postponed in late December due to COVID issues within both California schools. 

    While Arizona has yet to officially reschedule any of their games, the Sun Devils will travel to UCLA on Wednesday, Jan. 5 before hosting the Wildcats on Saturday. ASU's game with USC is still TBD. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Arizona, playing Washington on Monday Jan. 3, looks to bounce back after their first loss of the season, coming at the hands of a road trip to No. 19 Tennessee on Dec. 22.

    The Pac-12 currently has three teams ranked inside the AP Top 10, with UCLA (5), USC (7) and Arizona (8) all representing the conference. 

    Arizona State, fresh off of a loss to Cal where the team simply looked out of sync and dominated the whole way, now must face the Bruins and Wildcats within four days of each other. 

    Since the 2015-16 season, the Sun Devils have won just three of twelve meetings, with all three ASU victories coming in the last six matchups (and last two of three in Tempe as well). 

    Despite early season struggles, Arizona State looks to welcome a rowdy and packed house when the Wildcats arrive to Desert Financial Arena on Saturday. 

    Kimani Lawrence
    Basketball

    Arizona-Arizona State Start Time Announced

    25 seconds ago
    Bobby Hurley Cal
    Basketball

    Game Recap: Sun Devils Rolled by Cal in Return to Action

    15 hours ago
    Diesch
    Football

    Arizona State Tackle Kellen Diesch Accepts NFL Combine Invite

    20 hours ago
    Enoch Boakye
    Basketball

    Arizona State Returns to Play at Cal After Extended Break

    Jan 2, 2022
    USATSI_17440953_168388034_lowres
    Football

    Conference of Champions? Pac-12 Finishes 0-5 in Bowl Games

    Jan 2, 2022
    Sun Devils Helmet
    Football

    Herm Edwards: Arizona State Simply Ran Out of Time

    Dec 31, 2021
    Arizona State Players
    Football

    Game Recap: Arizona State Falls Short, Falls to Wisconsin

    Dec 31, 2021
    Badger Daniels
    Football

    Arizona State-Wisconsin: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

    Dec 29, 2021