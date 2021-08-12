13 Arizona State Players Crack Senior Bowl Watch List

The Sun Devils may be well represented in Mobile for the Senior Bowl.

On Thursday, the Senior Bowl officially released its watch list for the 2022 game.

"The Senior Bowl is the nation's most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process, which explains our hashtag, #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE," via the press release.

"The Reese's Senior Bowl had 106 total players and 36 selected in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 106 figure represents 41% of the total draft. This year's game will be held February 5, 2022 and broadcast live on NFL Network. Practices are live on ESPN; with NFL Network producing a daily recap show airing in primetime."

The Arizona State Sun Devils were well represented on the watch list, with 13 players being named prior to the start of the season.

Offensive Players

T Kellen Diesch, TE Curtis Hodges, RB Rachaad White

Three of the 13 ASU representatives are on the offensive side of the ball. Diesch has garnered a lot of positive recognition prior to the 2021 season, so his presence in Mobile seems likely at this point. We all know what White can do with the ball in his hands, and Hodges has a great opportunity ahead of him with what many expect to be an improved Jayden Daniels throwing the football.

Defensive Players

LB Darien Butler, DL D.J. Davidson, S Evan Fields, DL Tyler Johnson, DB Jack Jones, DL Jermayne Lole, DB Chase Lucas, S DeAndre Pierce, LB Merlin Robertson, LB Kyle Soelle

Ten ASU defensive players made the watch list, displaying how talented the Sun Devils' defense appears to be heading into this season.

Guys such as Lole, Jones, Lucas and Robertson all appear to be favorable invites to Mobile should they continue to have great seasons like we're accustomed to. Butler, Johnson and Pierce are also strong names that may be considered after the first group of players.

The Sun Devils are a pick by many to make a run to the Pac-12 title game, and if there were any doubts about the strength of the seniors on the team, the Senior Bowl just put Arizona State's squad on national notice.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/