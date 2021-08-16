2022 Arizona State Target Devon Jackson Makes Nebraska Super Six

The senior linebacker was one of six headlining football prospects out of the state of Nebraska.

With over 20 different offers heading into his final season of high school football, Burke High School (Neb.) linebacker Devon Jackson isn't a stranger to having his talents highlighted. With schools such as Oregon, Oklahoma, LSU and Notre Dame posing as just a handful of prestigious schools who have recruited Jackson, there's no denying Jackson has separated himself from most of his classmates.

Over the weekend, Jackson's recognition only grew, as the Omaha World-Herald named Jackson as a "Super Six" high school football player in the state of Nebraska heading into 2021. In the article, Omaha Burke coach Paul Limongi offered these words on the Sun Devil target:

"He gets better each day and he’s really excited to have the type of year he can. Very instinctive, explosive, fast, hard hitter, great speed, good hips and he has the ability to find where the football is. And when he gets there, he gets there with an impact. He loves to be a physical football player. He has the size, the speed and strength and the explosiveness to kind of do whatever he wants to do.”

The versatile linebacker is the only player named to the Super Six list that has yet to commit to a school, although Arizona State remains very much in the mix at the moment.

Jackson also spoke on which player he likes the most, with the 6-foot-2 linebacker landing on Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

"I watch certain players that I think I can simulate. Isaiah Simmons is actually one of my favorite players," said Jackson to the World-Herald.

"He’s a young guy in the league, but I feel like I can relate to his body type, that hybrid player. In the NFL draft, they asked what position he played, and he said ‘I play defense.’ I feel like that. I’m tall enough to play safety, fast enough, but I’m going to hit you like a linebacker.”

The addition of Jackson would push Arizona State's 2022 class to seven recruits, with Jackson becoming the fifth defensive player in that group. The Sun Devils initially offered Jackson in March of 2020.

There is no known commitment date for Jackson at this time.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/