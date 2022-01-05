2022 ASU Commit Carter Brown Named to MaxPreps All-America Team

A future Sun Devil will arrive at Arizona State in 2022 as a decorated All-American.

There's been plenty of conversation surrounding Arizona State's incoming recruiting class for 2022 and exactly how the Sun Devils will be able to keep pace with the rest of the Pac-12 conference thanks to low commitment numbers.

However, when it comes to ASU's recruiting efforts, quality is beginning to shine over quantity.

On Tuesday, 2022 Arizona State kicker Carter Brown was named to MaxPreps' 2021 All-America team.

"Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized the nation's top high school football players at the conclusion of the season," says MaxPreps.

"Past members of the MaxPreps High School All-America Team include Julio Jones (2007), Keenan Allen (2009), Jadeveon Clowney (2010), Stefon Diggs (2011), Derrick Henry (2012), Kyler Murray (2014), Chase Young (2016), Micah Parsons (2017), Nakobe Dean (2018), Bryce Young (2019), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2019) and Dallas Turner (2020)."

MaxPreps named Brown as a second-team kicker, pointing out Brown connected on 15-of-18 field goals and finished his high-school career making 40-of-46 attempts, including a school record 51-yarder.

Brown isn't shy when it comes to showing off his leg on social media, either.

Since the departure of kicker Zane Gonzalez, the Sun Devils have struggled to find consistent kicking from long distance. Brown is hoping to fill those voids, and then some.

Brown, who officially committed to Arizona State on Nov. 27, 2020, chose the Sun Devils over Navy.