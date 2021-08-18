2022 Target Paul Hutson III Speaks Highly of Arizona State

With over 10 offers from schools such as Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Pitt and Maryland, it's clear class of 2022 defensive lineman Paul Hutson III can go just about anywhere of his liking when the time comes to make a decision.

Arizona State, as Hutson tells AllSunDevils, find themselves occupying a lot of real estate in Hutson's top list of potential schools.

"Arizona State is one of my top contenders for my commitment in the next upcoming months," said Hutson.

Earlier in April of this year, Hutson released a list of his top eight schools that included the following: Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Maryland, Old Dominion, Pitt, Toledo and Virginia Tech.

That was before Arizona State came into the picture, as the Sun Devils offered Hutson later that month.

"ASU is a great school, with a great staff. They value and care about their players and it’s a unique program," Hutson told AllSunDevils.

"I like the way coach Rod (defensive line coach Rob Rodriguez) coaches his defensive line and pushes them to be better players, day in and day out."

Hutson, playing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., had 18 tackles in just five games as a junior last season, including two pass breakups. Hutson won a national championship with IMG Academy last season, and he's nothing short of dialed-in for a repeat in 2021.

With prominent defensive linemen such as Jermayne Lole and Tyler Johnson set to depart Arizona State following this season, Hutson (6-foot-2, 293 pounds) could find himself in those shoes upon his potential arrival to ASU.

As far as a commitment goes, Hutson says he has no date set.

"Not yet," said Hutson on a potential commitment date. "I'm focusing on my senior season."

Hutson would join Syncere Massey as the only other defensive lineman in Arizona State's 2022 class, and would mark the fifth commitment from the state of Florida to join the Sun Devils since 2020.

