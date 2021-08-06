2022 ASU Target Malik Agbo Schedules First Visit With Sun Devils

In mid-July, 2022 tackle Malik Agbo announced his list of top five schools which included the Arizona State Sun Devils.

As football season is set to begin for both Agbo and ASU, the highly-coveted recruit tells AllSunDevils an official visit has been scheduled for November 6.

Fellow class of 2022 player and current Sun Devils commit Larry Turner-Gooden is also scheduled to visit the team on the same day, as Arizona State plays host to USC in what many believe may determine who wins the Pac-12 South division.

"I’m really excited for it, people told me so many good things about AZ State!" Agbo told AllSunDevils. "Especially with me knowing wide receiver Junior Alexander. He’s a freshman, and he tells me he’s loving it!"

Agbo would be Arizona State's seventh commitment for the class of 2022, and the team's first on the offensive line. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle also has Miami, LSU, Florida and Oklahoma listed in his top five schools.

Agbo tells AllSunDevils he doesn't plan on committing in the near future, with plenty of time left to decide where he'll take the next step.

For Arizona State fans who have already seen prominent recruits in the trenches come to ASU, they're hoping some of the recent success the program has had can begin to trickle into next year's class.