2022 DL Syncere Massey Decommits From Arizona State

Massey decommits on the same day Arizona State gained another commit from the class of 2022.

On the same day as class of 2022 tight end Jacob Newell's announcement to commit to the Arizona State Sun Devils, Arizona State's recruiting class was only intact for mere hours.

Monday night, defensive lineman Syncere Massey announced his decision to decommit from Arizona State via his social media.

Just an hour prior to his announcement, Massey tweeted out about an offer he received from Texas Tech. Massey has also received offers from Missouri and LSU within the last month as well.

Massey, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive lineman out of Cedar Hill High School (Cedar Hill, Texas), has over ten offers from the following schools: Arizona State, Connecticut, Kansas, Liberty, LSU, Missouri, New Mexico State, UCF, UNLV, USC, Utah State and Western Kentucky.

Massey initially committed to the Sun Devils on July 2 after officially visiting on June 11 and being offered on April 19.

Now, Arizona State's 2022 class shrinks back to five players, the lowest amount of any current recruiting class in power five conferences. Current commitments include the following: Running back Tevin White, safety Tristan Dunn, kicker Carter Brown, tight end Jacob Newell and defensive lineman Robby Harrison.

Massey is now the fourth recruit to decommit from Arizona State's 2022 class, following in the footsteps of defensive backs Alfonzo Allen, Larry Turner-Gooden and Jaylin Marshall.