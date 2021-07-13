Sports Illustrated home
2022 OL Malik Agbo Lists Arizona State in Top Five

LSU, Miami, Florida and Oklahoma are also in Agbo's final five schools.
Author:
Publish date:

Class of 2022 offensive lineman Malik Agbo has the Arizona State Sun Devils in his top five schools, per his social media announcement Monday. LSU, Miami, Florida and Oklahoma also made the cut.

Agbo, playing out of Todd Beamer High School in Federal Way, Wash., is a composite four-star tackle with over 20 offers for his talents in the trenches. Offers from Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, USC and Texas all are still on the table for Agbo.

While no decision date has been set for the 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle, the Sun Devils will be keen on recruiting down to the final seconds of Agbo's decision to bulk up their offensive line. Agbo would be ASU's first 2022 commitment on the offensive line and their seventh overall recruit in the class to pledge their talents to Tempe. 

Should Agbo choose the Sun Devils, ASU's 2022 class would be the second consecutive group of players that includes a four-star composite offensive lineman, with interior lineman Ezra Dotson-Oyetade being the first in Arizona State's 2021 class. 

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils.

2022 OL Malik Agbo Lists Arizona State in his Top Five

