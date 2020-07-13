A five-star 2022 cornerback recruit who intercepted seven passes as a freshman in high school put Arizona State among his top-10 choices on Monday.

Jaheim Singletary is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound incoming junior, according to his Hudl, at Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, Florida. On Sunday, he tweeted a tease that an announcement was coming. The next day, he posted his list of 10 schools on Twitter and Instagram.

Along with ASU, he’s considering Clemson, Louisiana State, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, USC and his local schools Florida and Florida State.

In high school, he broke up 14 passes in 20 games thus far. His long wingspan, 74 inches according to 247Sports, and strong ball skills allow him to drape receivers and make difficult plays on the ball. That also helps Robert E. Lee HS on offense as he caught two touchdowns as a wide receiver last season.

According to CBS Sports, Singletary performed at the Under Armour All-American camp earlier this year while wearing a cast on his left arm (broken thumb). He still intercepted a pass with his right hand during a 7-on-7 drill.

247Sports rates him the 15th-best player and third-best corner in the 2022 class.

Florida recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins evaluated him in March:

“A physically imposing defender with a 74-inch wingspan. Already built well… Has the ability to not only redirect wide receivers at the line of scrimmage but also flip his hips and run with them. Does a good job of timing his breaks once in coverage, but oftentimes relies too much on his length to make plays. Will need to get faster at the next level. Should develop into an impact player for a Power 5 program and eventually play on Sundays.”

Rivals recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy had especially high regards:

“Singletary comes with a college-ready body and the type of athleticism that cannot be taught. There’s no such thing as a can’t-miss prospect of such a young age, but the Florida-based defensive back certainly resembles something close.”

On March 18, Singletary posted a graphic of his top-six choices, ASU not included. But, on that same day, he got an offer from Arizona State.

Nearly four months later, ASU made his list. Rivals predicts that he ends up in his home state at Florida while 247Sports does not currently have a projection. On July 1, Singletary tweeted “Top schools dropping July 27,” so perhaps the list will be narrowed in a couple of weeks.