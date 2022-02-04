61 Arizona State Student-Athletes Named to Pac-12 Fall 2021 Academic Honor Roll

The Pac-12 conference released a list of academic honor-roll student-athletes for the fall 2021 semester, and the Sun Devils were well represented.

On Thursday, the Pac-12 conference announced its list of honor-roll student-athletes for the fall 2021 semester.

Any student-athlete on their respective team roster with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or above, and who has served at least one year in residence at the institution, is eligible for the distinction.

The 2021 Fall Academic Honor Roll includes 825 student-athletes who participated in the conference-sponsored sports of men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

The Arizona State Sun Devils had 61 named to the prestigious list:

Cross Country (Men)

Joseph Dicke, Computer Science

Ian Kebenei, Aerospace Engineering

Dylan Kingston, Marketing & Management

Adam Meyer, MLSt Liberal Studies

Jesper Wolski, Kinesiology

Ethan Wright, Biological Sciences

Cross Country (Women)

Gracie Carr, Kinesiology

Jenna Lee, Supply Chain Management & Business Analytics

Caitlin Rose, Nursing

Ben Bray, Secondary Education (Mathematics)

Dylan DeVito, Finance

Ralph Frias, MS Organizational Leadership

Vincenzo Granatelli, Non Degree Graduate

Jackson He, Health Sciences

Ethan Long, Integrative Health

Michael Matus, W.P. Carey MBA

Daylin McLemore, Business (Communication)

Eddie Medina, Electrical Engineering

Marco Salas, Sports Journalism

Ben Scott, Biological Sciences

Kyle Soelle, Non Degree Graduate

Corey Stephens, MLS Legal Studies

John Stivers, MSUS Sustainability Solutions

Kolbe Stuckwisch, Aerospace Engineering

Rachaad White, Liberal Studies

Triathlon

Katy Clausen, Psychology

Alexe Coursol, Marketing

Audrey Ernst, Nursing, Health Care Compliance & Regulations

Hannah Henry, MGM Global Management

Olivia Jenks, Psychology, Biological Sciences

Liberty Ricca, Data Science

Kyla Roy, MSW Social Work

Gal Rubanenko, Biological Sciences

Amber Schlebusch, Biological Sciences

Kira Stanley, Marketing & Business (Sports Business)

Soccer

Lara Barbieri, Higher & Postsecond Ed MED

Jaylin Borden, Communication

Lieske Carleer, Kinesiology

Callie Darst, Mechanical Engineering

Isabel Dehakiz, Kinesiology / Religious Studies minor

Alexia Delgado, Organization Leadership

Jessica Hale, Industrial Engineering MS

Tahlia Herman-Watt, Interdisciplinary Studies

Vildan Kardesler, Psychology

Olivia Kearse-Thomas, Education

Julia Koharko, Aerospace Engineering (Aeronautics)

Hikaru Minami, Business (Sports Business)

Olivia Nguyen, Biological Sciences / Sustainability

Nicole Soto, Business (Law)

Kiki Stewart, Sport Science & Performance Program

Cori Sullivan, Biological Sciences

Eva van Deursen, Clinical Exercise Psychology

Anna White, Marketing

Jazmine Wilkinson, Journalism & Mass Comm

Volleyball

Iman Isanovic, Political Science BA

Annika Larson, Marketing

Marta Levinska, Psychology

Maddie McLaughlin, Psychology

Ella Snyder, Business (Communication)

Claudia Stahlke, Criminology & Criminal Justice

Jinna Zeng, Sociology