61 Arizona State Student-Athletes Named to Pac-12 Fall 2021 Academic Honor Roll
On Thursday, the Pac-12 conference announced its list of honor-roll student-athletes for the fall 2021 semester.
Any student-athlete on their respective team roster with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or above, and who has served at least one year in residence at the institution, is eligible for the distinction.
The 2021 Fall Academic Honor Roll includes 825 student-athletes who participated in the conference-sponsored sports of men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.
The Arizona State Sun Devils had 61 named to the prestigious list:
Cross Country (Men)
Joseph Dicke, Computer Science
Ian Kebenei, Aerospace Engineering
Dylan Kingston, Marketing & Management
Adam Meyer, MLSt Liberal Studies
Jesper Wolski, Kinesiology
Ethan Wright, Biological Sciences
Cross Country (Women)
Gracie Carr, Kinesiology
Jenna Lee, Supply Chain Management & Business Analytics
Caitlin Rose, Nursing
Football
Ben Bray, Secondary Education (Mathematics)
Dylan DeVito, Finance
Ralph Frias, MS Organizational Leadership
Vincenzo Granatelli, Non Degree Graduate
Jackson He, Health Sciences
Ethan Long, Integrative Health
Michael Matus, W.P. Carey MBA
Daylin McLemore, Business (Communication)
Eddie Medina, Electrical Engineering
Marco Salas, Sports Journalism
Ben Scott, Biological Sciences
Kyle Soelle, Non Degree Graduate
Corey Stephens, MLS Legal Studies
John Stivers, MSUS Sustainability Solutions
Kolbe Stuckwisch, Aerospace Engineering
Rachaad White, Liberal Studies
Triathlon
Katy Clausen, Psychology
Alexe Coursol, Marketing
Audrey Ernst, Nursing, Health Care Compliance & Regulations
Hannah Henry, MGM Global Management
Olivia Jenks, Psychology, Biological Sciences
Liberty Ricca, Data Science
Kyla Roy, MSW Social Work
Gal Rubanenko, Biological Sciences
Amber Schlebusch, Biological Sciences
Kira Stanley, Marketing & Business (Sports Business)
Soccer
Lara Barbieri, Higher & Postsecond Ed MED
Jaylin Borden, Communication
Lieske Carleer, Kinesiology
Callie Darst, Mechanical Engineering
Isabel Dehakiz, Kinesiology / Religious Studies minor
Alexia Delgado, Organization Leadership
Jessica Hale, Industrial Engineering MS
Tahlia Herman-Watt, Interdisciplinary Studies
Vildan Kardesler, Psychology
Olivia Kearse-Thomas, Education
Julia Koharko, Aerospace Engineering (Aeronautics)
Hikaru Minami, Business (Sports Business)
Olivia Nguyen, Biological Sciences / Sustainability
Nicole Soto, Business (Law)
Kiki Stewart, Sport Science & Performance Program
Cori Sullivan, Biological Sciences
Eva van Deursen, Clinical Exercise Psychology
Anna White, Marketing
Jazmine Wilkinson, Journalism & Mass Comm
Volleyball
Iman Isanovic, Political Science BA
Annika Larson, Marketing
Marta Levinska, Psychology
Maddie McLaughlin, Psychology
Ella Snyder, Business (Communication)
Claudia Stahlke, Criminology & Criminal Justice
Jinna Zeng, Sociology