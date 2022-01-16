Alabama Transfer QB Paul Tyson Commits to Arizona State

The Sun Devils bolster their quarterback room with former Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson.

On Sunday, the Arizona State Sun Devils saw another addition from the transfer portal, this time at coming at the quarterback position.

Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson announced via Twitter his decision to commit to Arizona State.

Tyson, a redshirt sophomore, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 11 after spending three years at Alabama.

Tyson redshirted his freshman season with the Crimson Tide in 2019, while not touching the field for Alabama in 2020 before seeing some action last season.

From his Alabama player profile:

"Big-bodied quarterback from the state ... provides UA with a reliable passer ... also serves as the primary holder on field goal and PAT attempts. Miami: Completed his first career pass for a 10-yard gain in the season opener. Mercer: Finished 1-for-3 for 39 yards against the Bears. Florida: Continued his holding duties on special teams. Southern Miss: Entered late to complete 2-of-3 passes for 58 total yards. Ole Miss: Continued his holding duties on special teams. Texas A&M: Held for three PAT and three field goal makes. Mississippi State: Entered at quarterback late in the game but did not attempt a pass. Tennessee: Recorded snaps late at quarterback while continuing his duties as holder. LSU: Served as the holder against the Tigers. New Mexico State: Entered early in the second half to complete 6-of-8 passes for 43 yards. Arkansas: Held on all kicks against the Hogs. Auburn: Saw time at holder."

Tyson, who is the grandson of legendary Crimson Tide head coach Paul "Bear" Bryant. provides prototypical size at the quarterback position standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 228 pounds.

In 2021, Tyson completed 10-of-16 passes for 150 yards playing behind starting quarterback (and Heisman Trophy winner) Bryce Young.

Tyson will be eligible to play immediately, and arrives to a Sun Devils quarterback room that already possesses Jayden Daniels, Finn Collins and Trenton Bourget.

Arizona State also will be adding another quarterback in Bennett Meredith (also from Alabama) in their upcoming 2022 recruiting class.