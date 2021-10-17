AP Poll: Arizona State Drops Out of Top 25

After losing in terrible fashion to Utah, ASU is no longer ranked.

After a night like that, being ranked was out of the question for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Following a 21-7 lead at halftime, Arizona State allowed 28 unanswered points to Utah in the second half of their 35-21 loss to the Utes. The Sun Devils now fall to 5-2 on the season, with both losses coming in the state of Utah.

Arizona State also fell out of the Associated Press' new rankings, released early Sunday. Previously ranked at No. 18, the Sun Devils crashed down to unranked territory following their loss.

Arizona State was just one of seven ranked teams to lose on Saturday, as the following schools fell to defeat over the weekend:

Ranked Teams Who Lost

No. 2 Iowa

No. 11 Kentucky

No. 17 Arkansas

No. 18 Arizona State

No. 19 BYU

No. 20 Florida

No. 25 Texas

Florida, Arkansas, BYU and Arizona State all fell out of the rankings this week. The Sun Devils received 18 votes, unofficially ranking them at No. 33.

New AP Top Ten

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Cincinnati Bearcats

3. Oklahoma Sooners

4. Alabama Crimson Tide

5. Ohio State Buckeyes

6. Michigan Wolverines

7. Penn State Nittany Lions

8. Oklahoma State Cowboys

9. Michigan State Spartans

10. Oregon Ducks

The full poll can be viewed here.

The Sun Devils look to regroup on their bye week and move forward with a home date against Washington State on Saturday, Oct. 30.