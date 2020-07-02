Arizona State 4-star recruit out of California, Jamier Johnson, is set to announce his college commitment on July 3rd, 2020. The cornerback announced his shortlist of schools back in April. The ones that made the list are Nebraska, University of Southern California, Ohio State, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, and Texas. With Arizona State set to lose its starting senior cornerbacks in Chase Lucas and Jack Jones after this season, it makes sense for Herm Edwards and Company to make a hard push for this 4-star prospect out of California. So far, any hints as to which way Johnson will sway has been tight-lipped. Rumors are floating around on the internet that Oregon is the favorite, but until July 3rd, when Johnson makes it official, it is all hearsay.

According to 247Sports composite ranking, Johnson is ranked 237th nationally and listed as the number 17 corner in the nation. The 6 foot 1, 175-pound cornerback had his visits affected by the pandemic, and that may go into his final decision.

The HermTrain has done a great job of recruiting in California, and adding this piece to the puzzle will make a great fit and lock in that ASU is the place for #CaliDevils. One thing that Arizona State has over any other school to help in their recruiting of California is Antonio Pierce and now Chris Hawkins. Hawkins spent time at USC as a graduate assistant working directly with defensive backs and is now ASU’s defensive backs coach.

Time will tell and the 4-star is on the clock.