Arizona State Announces 2022 Spring Football Showcase

The following information was taken via a press release from the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Arizona State Sun Devils announced the time and date for their 2022 Spring Showcase.

Saturday, April 9 is the date fans will be able to flock to Sun Devil Stadium and enjoy their first taste of Arizona State football for the new season.



Activities are scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm Arizona time and are free of charge to the general public. The Spring Showcase itself (football practice) will begin at 7 pm. ASU fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Sun Devils fans can also register for a chance to win numerous experiences for various sports including football, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball, softball, 942 Crew and hockey.



Among the experiences are:

Men's Basketball experience: Attend a men's basketball practice and get a tour of the Weatherup Center.

Baseball experience: Attend a practice, take batting practice on the field with Coach Willie Bloomquist, and receive a guided tour of the facilities (fall practice only).

Softball experience: Attend a practice, meet Coach Trisha Ford and take batting practice on the field (fall practice only).

942 Crew experience: Make an appearance in the Curtain of Distraction (2022-23 men's or women's basketball season).

Hockey experience: Ceremonial puck drop

Fans must be present in person at the Spring Showcase to claim their prize and may enter to win as many experiences as they want. However, fans may only win once.



The 2022 Spring Showcase will feature a Junior Sun Devil Club Kid Zone with inflatables and interactive games taking place in Lot 52 in between Sun Devil Stadium and Desert Financial Arena. Sodexo locations will be open and offer craft beer, BBQ and wood-fired pizza.



Stadium gates will open at 6 pm Arizona time and fans will get the chance to observe the 2022 Sun Devil Football roster for the first time beginning at 7 pm. Sun Devil Stadium will also launch post-event fireworks at the conclusion of practice.



Fans in attendance will enjoy the chance to select their seats for the outstanding six-game home schedule this season. Representatives from the Sun Devil ticket sales and service team will be on hand to conduct stadium and premium tours and assist with all ticketing needs. Premium tours are also available to Sun Devil fans by filling out this form.



Throughout the spring game, Sun Devil Athletics will announce the winners of the Sun Devil Experience prizes.