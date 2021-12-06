Sun Devils Honor Players at Awards Banquet
On Sunday, the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrated another season in the books with their annual awards banquet.
It's a chance for the team to look back on the season they had prior to playing in their bowl game, enjoying a meal with each other and ultimately honoring team captains and handing out awards that are voted on and selected by Arizona State players.
Now that the Sun Devils know their bowl destination, preparations begin in search for win No. 9 this season.
Many players will now do so with well-earned honors from their peers.
Winners of the Frank Kush Captains Award: Linebacker Kyle Soelle, cornerback Chase Lucas, tight end Case Hatch, quarterback Jayden Daniels, linebacker Darien Butler and running back Rachaad White.
Other awards handed out:
Linebacker Darien Butler
- Mike Haynes Defensive MVP
- Ron Pritchard Outstanding Linebacker
Running Back Rachaad White
- Frank Kush Team MVP
- Danny White Offensive MVP
- Wilford "Whizzer" White Outstanding Running Back
Linebacker Eric Gentry
- Bill Kajikawa Outstanding Freshman Player
Offensive Tackle Kellen Diesch
- Tim Landers Iron Man Award
Defensive End Michael Matus
- Pat Tillman Outstanding Academic Achievement
Tight End Curtis Hodges
- Levi Jones Most Improved Player
Linebacker Connor Soelle
- Babe Alex Demon Special Teams MVP
Defensive Tackle D.J. Davidson
- Curley Culp Outstanding Defensive Lineman
Offensive Guard LaDarius Henderson
- Randall McDaniel Outstanding Offensive Lineman
Wide Receiver Ricky Pearsall
- John Jefferson Outstanding Receiver
Defensive Back DeAndre Pierce
- Darren Woodson Outstanding Secondary
Offensive Lineman Kolbe Stuckwisch
- McBurney Offensive Scout Team MVP
Linebacker Xavier Steele
- Glen Hawkins Defensive Scout Team MVP
The Sun Devils will play the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday, Dec. 30 in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.