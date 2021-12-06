Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    Sun Devils Honor Players at Awards Banquet

    The Arizona State Sun Devils celebrated their 2021 season with head coach Herm Edwards on Sunday at their annual awards banquet, handing out honors to deserving players who went above and beyond this year.
    Author:

    On Sunday, the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrated another season in the books with their annual awards banquet. 

    It's a chance for the team to look back on the season they had prior to playing in their bowl game, enjoying a meal with each other and ultimately honoring team captains and handing out awards that are voted on and selected by Arizona State players. 

    Now that the Sun Devils know their bowl destination, preparations begin in search for win No. 9 this season. 

    Many players will now do so with well-earned honors from their peers. 

    Sun Devils Honor Players at Awards Banquet

    Winners of the Frank Kush Captains Award: Linebacker Kyle Soelle, cornerback Chase Lucas, tight end Case Hatch, quarterback Jayden Daniels, linebacker Darien Butler and running back Rachaad White.

    Other awards handed out:

    Linebacker Darien Butler

    • Mike Haynes Defensive MVP
    • Ron Pritchard Outstanding Linebacker

    Player Profile

    Running Back Rachaad White

    • Frank Kush Team MVP 
    • Danny White Offensive MVP
    • Wilford "Whizzer" White Outstanding Running Back

    Player Profile

    Linebacker Eric Gentry

    • Bill Kajikawa Outstanding Freshman Player

    Player Profile

    Offensive Tackle Kellen Diesch

    • Tim Landers Iron Man Award

    Player Profile

    Defensive End Michael Matus

    • Pat Tillman Outstanding Academic Achievement

    Player Profile

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Tight End Curtis Hodges

    • Levi Jones Most Improved Player

    Player Profile

    Linebacker Connor Soelle

    • Babe Alex Demon Special Teams MVP

    Player Profile

    Defensive Tackle D.J. Davidson

    • Curley Culp Outstanding Defensive Lineman

    Player Profile

    Offensive Guard LaDarius Henderson

    • Randall McDaniel Outstanding Offensive Lineman

    Player Profile

    Wide Receiver Ricky Pearsall

    • John Jefferson Outstanding Receiver

    Player Profile

    Defensive Back DeAndre Pierce

    • Darren Woodson Outstanding Secondary

    Player Profile

    Offensive Lineman Kolbe Stuckwisch

    • McBurney Offensive Scout Team MVP

    Player Profile

    Linebacker Xavier Steele

    • Glen Hawkins Defensive Scout Team MVP

    Player Profile

    The Sun Devils will play the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday, Dec. 30 in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. 

    WHite TD
    Football

    Sun Devils Honor Players at Awards Banquet

    1 minute ago
    College Football Playoff Trophy
    Football

    College Football Playoff Committee Chair Explains Final Rankings

    8 minutes ago
    Kimani Lawrence
    Basketball

    Arizona State Stuns Oregon, Wins in Overtime

    12 hours ago
    Chase Lucas
    Football

    Arizona State to Play in Las Vegas Bowl

    18 hours ago
    Lawrence Bagley
    Basketball

    Sun Devils Open First Pac-12 Road Trip at Oregon

    21 hours ago
    Cam Rising
    Football

    Utah Throttles Oregon, Wins First Pac-12 Championship

    Dec 4, 2021
    Daniels Arizona
    Football

    How Jayden Daniels' ASU Return Impacts Spencer Rattler

    Dec 3, 2021
    Jayden Daniels Run
    Football

    Jayden Daniels Announces Return to Arizona State

    Dec 2, 2021