The Arizona State Sun Devils celebrated their 2021 season with head coach Herm Edwards on Sunday at their annual awards banquet, handing out honors to deserving players who went above and beyond this year.

It's a chance for the team to look back on the season they had prior to playing in their bowl game, enjoying a meal with each other and ultimately honoring team captains and handing out awards that are voted on and selected by Arizona State players.

Now that the Sun Devils know their bowl destination, preparations begin in search for win No. 9 this season.

Many players will now do so with well-earned honors from their peers.

Sun Devils Honor Players at Awards Banquet

Winners of the Frank Kush Captains Award: Linebacker Kyle Soelle, cornerback Chase Lucas, tight end Case Hatch, quarterback Jayden Daniels, linebacker Darien Butler and running back Rachaad White.

Other awards handed out:

Linebacker Darien Butler

Mike Haynes Defensive MVP

Ron Pritchard Outstanding Linebacker

Running Back Rachaad White

Frank Kush Team MVP

Danny White Offensive MVP

Wilford "Whizzer" White Outstanding Running Back

Linebacker Eric Gentry

Bill Kajikawa Outstanding Freshman Player

Offensive Tackle Kellen Diesch

Tim Landers Iron Man Award

Defensive End Michael Matus

Pat Tillman Outstanding Academic Achievement

Tight End Curtis Hodges

Levi Jones Most Improved Player

Linebacker Connor Soelle

Babe Alex Demon Special Teams MVP

Defensive Tackle D.J. Davidson

Curley Culp Outstanding Defensive Lineman

Offensive Guard LaDarius Henderson

Randall McDaniel Outstanding Offensive Lineman

Wide Receiver Ricky Pearsall

John Jefferson Outstanding Receiver

Defensive Back DeAndre Pierce

Darren Woodson Outstanding Secondary

Offensive Lineman Kolbe Stuckwisch

McBurney Offensive Scout Team MVP

Linebacker Xavier Steele

Glen Hawkins Defensive Scout Team MVP

The Sun Devils will play the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday, Dec. 30 in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.