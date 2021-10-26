    • October 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    Basketball: Sun Devils Projected to Finish Fourth in Pac-12

    Athlon Sports isn't sure of what to make of Arizona State prior to the start of the season.
    Author:

    College basketball season is nearly upon us, as the Arizona State Sun Devils look to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019. 

    The Sun Devils have undergone somewhat of an overhaul heading into head coach Bobby Hurley's seventh season in Tempe. With forward Josh Christopher departing for the NBA and guards Remy Martin (Kansas) and Alonzo Verge (Nebraska) transferring out, Arizona State surely aren't favorites to win the Pac-12 after losing ammunition. 

    Athlon Sports recently released their college basketball previews, and chose Arizona State to finish fourth in the Pac-12 for the 2021-2022 season. 

    "The Sun Devils have undergone an extreme makeover, particularly in their backcourt, with Remy Martin transferring to Kansas and Bobby Hurley adding three prominent guard transfers, led by Mid-American Conference Player of the Year Marreon Jackson and the ACC's No. 12 leading scorer, Jay Heath," the magazine wrote.

    The Sun Devils were able to retain prominent forward Marcus Bagley after he originally committed to the NBA Draft in the offseason. Bagley averaged 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in 12 games last season. 

    Center Enoch Boakye (6-10, 240 pounds) headlines Arizona State's incoming freshman class. 

    UCLA, Oregon and USC were predicted to finish above the Sun Devils. 

    Athlon added, "Due to several factors, including relaxed NCAA transfer rules, the rise of Oregon State and Washington State and a coaching change at Arizona, the second tier appears more unpredictable than at any point in recent history, with USC, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State and Washington State all capable of vying for NCAA Tournament consideration."

    Two Arizona State players were named to All-Conference teams, as Bagley is on the All-Pac-12 second team while Jackson was given third-team honors.

    The Sun Devils have a scrimmage coming on Monday, Nov. 1 vs. Saint Katherine before officially tipping off their season Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Portland. 

