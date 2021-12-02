Arizona State Bowl Projections: Two Strong Possibilities Remain

Although the Arizona State Sun Devils won't be smelling roses this year, the team will still have an opportunity to play in a bowl game. It's down to these two games where ASU is likely to play their 2021 finale.

It's nearly bowling time in college football.

We're just a few conference championship games away from knowing the fate of all 86 bowl-eligible teams this Sunday, when the College Football Playoff committee will announce which four teams have made the coveted playoff, and where the remaining teams will be heading for their bowl destination.

For the Arizona State Sun Devils, another year passes with a missed opportunity to play in the Rose Bowl, an exceptionally hard pill to swallow considering the talent departing on the team following this season.

However, the Sun Devils do still have one last game to play, and bowl projections far and wide have narrowed it down to two destinations: Either the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 28 or the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30.

Arizona State Bowl Projections

Yahoo!: Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Wisconsin

CBS Sports: Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Penn State

Sporting News: Holiday Bowl: Arizona State vs. Miami

ESPN: Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Minnesota/Wisconsin

College Football News: Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Wisconsin

The Athletic: Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Penn State

Athlon Sports: Holiday Bowl: Arizona State vs. Wake Forest

247Sports: Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Penn State

Action Network: Holiday Bowl Arizona State vs. Wake Forest

USA Today: Holiday Bowl: Arizona State vs. Wake Forest

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel explained how the Pac-12's bowl obligations are aligned.

"The Pac-12 should be fairly straightforward, with the loser of Oregon-Utah going to the Alamo Bowl," said Mandel.

"The Las Vegas Bowl has next pick this year and will take either 8-4 Arizona State (which has traveled well there in the past) or 8-4 UCLA, with the other going to the Holiday Bowl."

Most Arizona State fans would definitely prefer the trip to Las Vegas, given the destination and shiny new Allegiant Stadium, which is set to host the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday.

It's nearly time to make travel plans, and recent bowl projections help make those plans fairly easy when narrowing options down.

It's not the bowl Arizona State or their fans wanted to be playing in, but there's good reason to still enjoy the final quarters of action the Sun Devils will see before an eight-month break.