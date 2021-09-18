Arizona State vs. BYU: 10 Fun Facts

Get some trivial knowledge of both teams ahead of Arizona State and BYU's clash on Saturday night.

The time for talk is over, at least for the Arizona State Sun Devils and BYU Cougars, as the two ranked teams prepare for battle in Provo, Utah.

For AllSunDevils and the rest of the sports media, the time for talk never truly ends, right? The anticipation for the matchup has been building through the entire week. A victory for the Sun Devils would only see their resume' bolstered for a prestigious bowl game, while also maintaining a crucial tie with UCLA for the Pac-12 South division title.

For BYU, a victory over the Sun Devils would be the second victory over a ranked opponent this season. While the rest of the schedule looks very manageable for the Cougars to make a run, their toughest tests would have resulted in victories that are already in the rearview mirror.

You've read a bunch of insightful stories about what each team needs to accomplish in order to win. You're well equipped on what Arizona State and BYU do and don't do well, and how they matchup against each other.

Now, it's time for AllSunDevils' 10 fun facts ahead of Arizona State's showdown with BYU, courtesy of the phenomenal Sun Devils sports information department.

Ten Fun Facts: Sun Devils at Cougars

1. Jayden Daniels needs 49 passing yards to reach 4,000 in his career (currently at 3,951).

2. The first two games of the year mark the first time Arizona State has allowed less than 250 yards of offense to an opponent in back-to-back games since San Jose State (115) and Colorado (204) in the first two games of 2007.

3. It will be the first time that two ranked teams will be playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium since 2009 (No. 22 Utah at No. 18 BYU). Arizona State is 5-5 under Herm Edwards against AP-ranked opponents.

4. Arizona State has won four straight games by double digits, the first time it has won four consecutive games by double digits since the first five games of the 2007 season.

5. Since the start of last year, ASU is second in the FBS with a quarterback pressure 46.6 percent of the time despite having the seventh-lowest blitz percentage at 18.8.

6. A win over BYU would give Arizona State a 3-0 start in non-conference play for the second consecutive season under Edwards (ASU did not play any non-conference opponents in 2020) and improve the Sun Devils to 9-2 in non-conference games under Edwards.

7. Since 2019, ASU has allowed a fourth-quarter touchdown drive only 17.9 percent of the time (12 of 66), good for 10th among all Power-5 schools.

8. ASU's 23 rushing touchdowns in its last five games are four more than any other team in the FBS.

9. Arizona State linebacker Darien Butler is the only player in the country with 2.0 sacks and two interceptions this season.

10. BYU is playing back-to-back ranked opponents for the first time since 2015, and a win against Arizona State would be the first time BYU won back-to-back games against ranked opponents since 2009.

