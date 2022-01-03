Arizona State Center Dohnovan West Declares for NFL Draft

ASU center Dohnovan West, who missed the Las Vegas Bowl due to hand surgery, will enter the 2022 draft.

On Monday, Arizona State Sun Devils center Dohnovan West officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

West, who was named as one of two Arizona State players in Pro Football Focus' Top 100 players for the upcoming draft, joins tackle Kellen Diesch, running back Rachaad White, linebacker Darien Butler and cornerbacks Jack Jones and Chase Lucas heading to the NFL.

PFF offered this to say on West, who came in at No. 80:

"West has been starting ever since his freshman year in 2019. While he played guard last year, West starred at center this season and likely profiles best to there in the NFL."

West arrived at Arizona State in 2019 as a versatile interior offensive lineman, who played well at guard before moving to center in 2021. West assisted in paving rushing lanes for a Sun Devils rushing offense that ranked near the top of the Pac-12 during his time in Tempe.

Prior to the season, West was named to the Rimington and Outland Trophy award watch lists while also earning preseason first-team All-Conference honors at center and PFF All-America honors.

West finished the 2021 season as a second-team Pac-12 center, although he was unable to appear in Arizona State's bowl game due to hand surgery. West played in four games in 2021, shining as a prospect during his time exchanging snaps with quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Now, the Sun Devils see their top interior lineman depart for the draft as a junior.

West, departing a year early, may have had good enough feedback on his draft status to forego another season with the Sun Devils, giving promise to potentially be drafted on Day 2 (rounds 2-3).