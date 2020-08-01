AllSunDevils
ASU Football: Get to Know ASU Commit Austin Barry-"Like it Was Meant to Be Since Freshman Year"

Sande Charles

Austin Barry, a 6-6 tackle out of California committed to play for Herm Edwards and Arizona State University on July, 25th, 2020. For Barry, it all came full circle for him becoming a CaliDevil. It was just a few years ago when he was a freshman in high school that he was doing work and playing in front of Herm Edwards at an ASU camp in Whitter, California.

"I went to that (ASU) camp freshman year but my freshman to sophomore year I was just one of those other guys who play football, I hadn't gotten any recognition, but once I started to blow up a bit and got the ASU offer it was like WOW, you know a couple of years ago I was at this camp playing, trying to work in front of this coach … 

I remember connecting with their OLINE coach (Dave Christensen) because he was one of the people who told me I had something special. He gave me a special wristband, and I was able to work in a small group where I got to work just with the OLINE coach at the time, and that was pretty special. I know he's retiring this year, and I'd like to talk to him before he goes away. It was special overall, realizing it was just a few years ago that I was trying to get my name out there and get exposure, and now I'm right where I wanted to be."

There was a time when Barry wasn't sure if he would hear from ASU, but when he did, he was excited,

"This is the school that I have been waiting (for the offer) to come. That wasn't initially on my radar because I didn't think that they were interested yet…it was funny when Coach Mawae called me the first time I didn't realize I was talking to a Hall of Famer …it took a second to click. So that's pretty special. So when they decided to offer, I was definitely happy."

ASU is on a mission to find big and tall guys, and so far, their 2021 class is achieving that goal, and the Riverside native fits in perfectly with his 6-6 frame.

ArizonaVarsity's recruiting expert, Cody Cameron, had this to say about the recruit,

"Arizona State wanted to add length to their 2021 recruiting class, and that's exactly what they're getting in Austin Barry. The 6'6 280-pound left tackle strikes defensive-linemen violently through the chest plate on the snap of the football, driving his feet until they're buried in the dirt. One of the most impressive things about Barry's tape is his pass blocking technique. In pass protection sets, Barry has a great athletic base with his feet. He does not lunge forward at defensive linemen, and he keeps his hands inside the defender. The plays at the 1:40 and 2:45 mark are perfect examples of Barry's solid footwork and strong hands in pass sets. This is a player who right-handed quarterbacks can trust in protecting their blind spots from the left tackle position. That's about as valuable a trait as you can possibly have as a left tackle, and Austin Barry possesses that trait."

Welcome to Arizona State, Austin Barry, you're a CaliDevil. 

