Charles Lamar Armstrong announced via Twitter on July 2nd, 2020, that he would be furthering his collegiate and athletic career in Tempe to be a Sun Devil and play for Herm Edwards.

Armstong calls Bradenton, Florida, home where he explains, "it's always been hot and rainy. I know Arizona is just desert heat, but not over here ... Over here is humidity. You go outside, and you start sweating, but out there, you open an oven, and all of the heat hits you ... it's like that. I like living in Florida, but I am willing to go and discover new places and see how I can adapt to other environments."

The two-sport athlete credits playing basketball to help with his "agility, quickness, and being able to move fast." Still, in his senior year, he admits he thinks that he will only play football this year, "I don't think I will be playing high school ball, I think just sticking to football. Just in case. I don't want to ruin my chance of going to college."

The 6.5, 298-pound lineman admits that he chose ASU because, " I did some research and they have a good coaching staff, and I feel like their coaching staff is the best fit for me and my future, and they have a great school." It doesn't hurt that his sister went to ASU and was able to offer some help. She told him, "they had a great program that it was an amazing school."

ASU fans get ready, " When it comes down to the time on the field or in the game, game day. I will give all-out effort. I will make my point. I will give them a reason for me to be there." Armstrong told AllSunDevils on what he wants fans to know about him and what he brings to ASU.