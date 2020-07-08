AllSunDevils
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
News

ASU Commit Charles Lamar Armstrong Goes in Depth About His Decision

Sande Charles

Charles Lamar Armstrong announced via Twitter on July 2nd, 2020, that he would be furthering his collegiate and athletic career in Tempe to be a Sun Devil and play for Herm Edwards.

Armstong calls Bradenton, Florida, home where he explains, "it's always been hot and rainy. I know Arizona is just desert heat, but not over here ... Over here is humidity. You go outside, and you start sweating, but out there, you open an oven, and all of the heat hits you ... it's like that. I like living in Florida, but I am willing to go and discover new places and see how I can adapt to other environments."

The two-sport athlete credits playing basketball to help with his "agility, quickness, and being able to move fast." Still, in his senior year, he admits he thinks that he will only play football this year, "I don't think I will be playing high school ball, I think just sticking to football. Just in case. I don't want to ruin my chance of going to college."

The 6.5, 298-pound lineman admits that he chose ASU because, " I did some research and they have a good coaching staff, and I feel like their coaching staff is the best fit for me and my future, and they have a great school." It doesn't hurt that his sister went to ASU and was able to offer some help. She told him, "they had a great program that it was an amazing school."

ASU fans get ready, " When it comes down to the time on the field or in the game, game day. I will give all-out effort. I will make my point. I will give them a reason for me to be there." Armstrong told AllSunDevils on what he wants fans to know about him and what he brings to ASU. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

4-star Point Guard Recruit Zaon Collins Has Arizona State on His Shortlist

4-star Zaon Collins has Bobby Hurley and Arizona State on his shortlist

alexweiner

The Year of Arizona State Quarterback, Jayden Daniels

Arizona State Football is positioned to have a great year behind their QB1, Jayden Daniels.

Donnie Druin

Meet the Newest Member of the AllSunDevils Team. Forks Up

Meet Donnie Druin who will be helping cover all things Sun Devils

Donnie Druin

2022 4-Star, Domani Jackson, Has Arizona State in His Top 10

Arizona State football making a push in California for 4-star out of Mater Dei, Domani Jackson.

alexweiner

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Ready With Scenarios to Pivot to Alternative Football Scenarios

Arizona State football and the Pac-12 are ready to pivot if there is no football season due to COVID-19

Sande Charles

Arizona State 4-Star Recruit Out of California, Jamier Johnson, Set to Make His Announcement

Arizona State football is on the short list for the cornerback out of California.

Sande Charles

After a Year Away Anthony Coleman Returns to Arizona State University Men's Hoops

Anthony Coleman rejoins Bobby Hurley and Company back in Tempe.

Sande Charles

Former Arizona State Baseball Player, Hunter Bishop, Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of the 60-Game MLB Season

San Francisco Giant's Prospect, Hunter Bishop, may have been a part of the 60 man roster, but has tested positive for corona

Sande Charles

Former Arizona State First Baseman, Spencer Torkelson, is Officially a Detroit Tiger

Former ASU baseball player Spencer Torkelson is officially a Detroit Tiger and made history with his signing bonus.

Sande Charles

Arizona State Football Offers Scholarship to Local 2021 Prospect Isaia Glass

Herm Edwards and company have offered OL out of Queen Creek, Isaia Glass a scholarship to play at Arizona State University.

Sande Charles