Arizona State Defeats UNLV; Improves to 2-0

No upset this time for the Rebels, as Arizona State cruises past UNLV.

The past belongs in the past. And if it didn't, the Arizona State Sun Devils put it there for good.

Thirteen years removed from UNLV upsetting a ranked ASU team in Sun Devil Stadium, head coach Herm Edwards and company ensured lightning wouldn't strike twice as Arizona State defeated UNLV 37-10 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

The Sun Devils were without the talents of running back DeaMonte Trayanum, who was spotted not dressed with the other running backs during warm-ups. While fellow running back Rachaad White was poised to take over the game, it was in fact Daniyel Ngata who scored in Arizona State's backfield during the first half.

The first two quarters weren't kind to the Sun Devils. The offense struggled to get anything going early on, perhaps a sign of things to come after a Jayden Daniels interception on the first drive of the game.

Although Daniels began the game with his sixth career turnover, his play improved almost instantly. The Sun Devils, without Trayanum, were very happy to air the ball out in the first half, as Daniels completed 12 of 16 passes for 76 yards, while also rushing for 80 yards.

Daniels finished with 125 rushing yards on 13 attempts, a career high for the junior quarterback.

Although UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield gave ASU's defense fits early on thanks to his abilities to navigate the pocket and rush for first downs, the Rebels trailed Arizona State 14-10 at halftime.

Brumfield was hit high in the third quarter and did not return to action. Rebels quarterback Justin Rogers finished the game for UNLV.

By the beginning of the fourth quarter, Arizona State led 21-10 and quickly scored early in the final quarter to put the game out of reach via a White touchdown run, his second on the night.

If that didn't do the trick, three more quick scores by Arizona State to go up by more than four possessions settled any small hope for a UNLV comeback.

ASU's defense played a major role in effectively shutting down a Rebels offense in the second half that had little ability to do anything thanks to tremendous second-half adjustments by the ASU coaching staff.

Arizona State remains undefeated and looks to extend that streak on the road next Saturday at BYU.

