ASU's D.J. Davidson Announces Saturday Will be Final Game for Sun Devils

Arizona State defensive lineman D.J. Davidson announced via social media that Saturday's rivalry game with Arizona will be the final one of his career in Tempe.

The Arizona State Sun Devils have seen major contributors on the defensive line disappear due to injury this season.

Defensive linemen Jermayne Lole and Travez Moore both suffered season-ending injuries, leaving big shoes to fill at defensive tackle and defensive end, respectively.

While many were confident in defensive end Tyler Johnson answering the bell, questions were raised on how the Sun Devils could replace Lole's impact in the interior.

Defensive lineman D.J. Davidson took control of the top spot nearly immediately and hasn't looked back, wrecking havoc for centers and guards alike throughout the season.

Now, just days before Arizona State closes its 2021 regular season at Sun Devil Stadium against rival Arizona, Davidson decided to look back before looking to the future.

Davidson, a graduate student, appears to be foregoing Arizona State's bowl game to begin preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Davidson has 51 total tackles this season, the most of any Arizona State defensive lineman. Davidson also has four deflected passes, one fumble recovery and a half-sack ahead of his finale as a Sun Devil.

Davidson became a starter as a redshirt sophomore in 2019, starting 12 games at nose tackle and recording 51 tackles. In the 2020 shortened season, he started all four games for Arizona State.

Davidson was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week following the first week of the season, recording a team-high six tackles with two for loss and a fumble recovery in the win over Southern Utah.

Davidson joined Arizona State in 2016 as a local product from Desert Ridge High School in Mesa.

Prior to the start of the year, Pro Football Network listed Davidson just outside of their top list of defensive tackle prospects for the 2022 draft.

Sports Illustrated's scouting report compiled on Davidson in September also had good things to say about him.

Even Jim Nagy, lead man for the Senior Bowl, had high remarks for Davidson.

With an offseason full of training and preparation for the draft process, Davidson is sure to see his stock rise.

However, Sun Devils fans will have one last chance to see him dominate on Saturday before calling it a career.